Petron parades full-tanked roster

Three seasoned imports will be at the helm when powerhouse Petron marches to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix this coming Oct. 21.

Regarded as one of the best imports ever to play in the country, Lindsay Stalzer will be back to power full-tanked Petron in its bid to reclaim the season-ending crown that had eluded it for the past couple of years.

Stalzer, who powered Foton to the Grand Prix title over Petron last year, will join another seasoned spiker in Hillary Hurley of the United States as well as Yuri Fukuda of Japan, the do-it-all libero who thrilled local fans with her devil-may-care attitude when she suited up for PSL Manila in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last year.

Head coach Shaq Delos Santos confirmed Stalzer’s recruitment, saying that her experience, familiarity and leadership would be her biggest advantages over other younger, more aggressive imports.

“Well, Lindsay would always be Lindsay. Any team who can sign her up would be very lucky. She’s a champion international player and fresh from a club league in Jakarta so she’s in the best shape of her life physically and mentally.”

A Petron insider revealed they tried to bring back Stephanie Niemer and Alaina Bergsma, but the two super imports were already committed to various foreign clubs in Greece and Korean, respectively.

With Bergsma unavailable, Petron acquired her chief rival in the super competitive Korean V-League – Hurley.

Competing for Korea Express Corporation, the high-scoring Hurley challenged Bergsma to a handful of furious battles in the Korean league. In a match that went the distance, Bergsma finished with 38 points while Hurley emerged with 37 markers to lead her squad to a five-set victory.

Prior to that, the 28-year old Hurley strut her stuff in Finland, Switzerland, Puerto Rico and Sweden after finishing her collegiate career at University of Hawaii.

Delos Santos said Hurley would be a perfect fit for them.

“We know the quality of competition in the Korean league so emerging with those glowing numbers speaks a lot about her capability as foreign player.” “She’s a veteran (international) player who gets the job done. Although she’s new to the Philippines, her adjustment would be seamless with Lindsay helping her.”

Fukuda is set to arrive today while Hurley on Tuesday and Stalzer on Wednesday to shift Petron’s training to a higher gear.

Loaded roster

With the imports coming in, Delos Santos said Toni Rose Basas and Ria Duremdes would be cut to join Far Eastern University in its preparation for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Nevertheless, Petron’s 15-man roster remains overflowing with talent with national team players Mika Reyes, Ces Molina, Rhea Dimaculangan and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas forming the nucleus that also has Remy Palma, Sisi Rondina, Ria Meneses, Carmela Tunay, Bang Pineda, April Ross Hingpit, Carmina Aganon and Bernadeth Pons.

With this kind of roster, Delos Santos will likely field Stalzer and Hurley at the wings, Maizo-Pontillas at the opposite, Reyes and Meneses at the middle and Dimaculangan as chief playmaker.

“We know the quality of imports in the Grand Prix. They are all tall, athletic and very talented. So it depends on our opponent on who our starting roster would be. But definitely, we want to maximize the height and firepower of our imports.”

Foton poses the biggest challenge as it tapped European imports to compliment the coaching style of Serbian Moro Branislav and the ceiling of Jaja Santiago, Maika Ortiz and the returning Dindin Manabat.

F2 Logistics and Generika-Ayala would also be forces to be reckoned with as they recruited American reinforcements.

Of course, Cignal would still be there with a pair of powerful middle blockers from the United States and a Japanese libero at the defensive end.

But for Petron, they are ready to rumble to finally win the Grand Prix title they last tasted in 2015 with Bergsma and Erica Adachi of Brazil at the helm.