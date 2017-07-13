Petron makes dramatic return to throne

Tears of joy flooded the arena as Petron completed its return to the throne of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference last night at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Blaze Spikers booked a nail-biting 26-24, 24-26, 24-26, 25-23, 15-11 victory over F2 Logistics in Game 2 of their best-of-three title showdown.

But that was only half of the story as it was the Blaze Spikers’ season-long brilliance and strong faith in each other propelled them back to the title.

Veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, the Most Valuable Player, served as the rock, anchoring these hungry Blaze Spikers all season long, especially when the odds were stacked against them.

Head coach Shaq Delos Santos said he never doubted his leader.

“Sobrang happy.”

“Si Aiza, walang sawa. Kahit anong mangyari talagang tina-tyaga nya. Hindi sya nag-sawa na alalayan kami.”

Maizo-Pontillas said credit should also go to Delos Santos.

“Thank you kay coach. Siya ang walang sawang magturo at umalalay sa amin.”

It was such a sweet victory for the Blaze Spikers as they have finally reclaimed the crown that eluded them for a year.

The first time Petron won the crown was in the Grand Prix of 2014 with American sensation Alaina Bergsma and Brazilian playmaker Erika Adachi serving as reinforcements.

The Blaze Spikers again clinched the title in the All-Filipino the following year as stars Aby Marano, Dindin Manabat and Rachel Anne Daquis assembled a powerful troika to register a historic 13-0 sweep of the tournament.

Since then, it was all misfortune for Petron as Marano left to reunite with her former La Salle teammates while Daquis returned to the Philippine Army. Manabat also bolted out to join sister Jaja Santiago at Foton.

The Blaze Spikers launched a massive overhaul and lured back Maizo-Pontillas as well as April Ross Hingpit, Bang Pineda and CJ Rosario to join holdovers Carmina Aganon and skipper Frances Molina.

But the title remained elusive.

The Blaze Spikers failed to advance to the finals of the Invitationals and All-Filipino last year before bowing to the Tornadoes in the finals of the Grand Prix, prompting them to wage another wave of recruitment spree that led to the acquisition of Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan, Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Remy Palma and Marivic Meneses.

And with such a star-studded roster, Petron proved that hard work and sacrifice would lead to a fluid chemistry and, eventually, back to the title.

Molina said they felt a strong urgency to win the title.

“It’s been two years since the last time we tasted the crown.

“We wanted it very badly. We were hungry and determined to win.”

Molina said she’s glad that finally they’re back at the top despite all the drama, the difficulties, the challenges that came their way.

And this victory is as sweet as the smile on their faces.