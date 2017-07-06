Petron eyes repeat over Foton

Petron — the strongest team on paper — will once again test its mettle when it collide with rival Foton in the knockout semifinals of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Their first encounter went the distance.

The Blaze Spikers clawed their way before Ria Meneses finished the heartstopping five-set conquest with a booming kill from the middle, 25-20, 18-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-11.

It was a indeed morale-boosting win for Petron after absorbing a pair of setbacks from the hands of the more experienced Cignal squad, led by its former coach George Pascua.

The Blaze Spikers, however, were the only team who messed up the clean record of Foton in the preliminaries.

This time, they are targeting a repeat win over the young but deadly Tornadoes.

Head coach Shaq Delos Santos hopes that his wards could whip the Tornadoes out in order to advance in the Finals.

“Hopefully, kami ulit (makatalo sa Foton).”

But he knows that the semifinal round is an entirely different battlefield. Thus, he vowed to march into the warzone battle-ready.

“Siyempre ibang usapan na rin ‘yung semis eh. Pero kami, sobra namin silang paghahandaan at aaralin talaga namin sila ng mabuti.”

Both squads had equal time to prepare.

It will all boils down to whoever comes out hungrier for pride and glory.