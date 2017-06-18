Patriotism burns in Aby’s heart

Aby Marano had been to a lot of wars, but there’s an important battle she would do everything to conquer – the fight for flag and country.

Yes, while some players are taking their sweet time attending to national team duties, Marano quietly gave up some of her priorities just to set her full attention to the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

Her road to the national squad wasn’t easy.

Said to be quite undersized for the middle blocker position, Marano started to crack into the national roster when she was selected by the Philippine Superliga (PSL) to skipper the squad in the Asian Seniors in Tianjin, China two years ago.

But due to her strong locker room presence and devil-may-care attitude, former national mentor Roger Gorayeb tapped her to be part of the squad that made its return to the SEA Games after a decade of absence.

Months later, she campaigned in the VTV Cup before powering Petron in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Vietnam.

In all those battles, the Philippines ended up wounded as it failed to make it past the semifinal round.

That’s why the fire of patriotism is burning wildly inside Marano, giving her enough motivation to work hard and power the national team back to prominence in the international arena.

“You know how much it means to me.”

“I have sacrificed a few terms left in my Master’s degree, my corporate job and business just because I believe I need to commit myself and give it all for the country.”

“Kailangan ko ng focus kasi pangarap ko ito eh, and nothing in this world can stop me from reaching my goals and dreams in life.”

All heart

Marano appeared to be in the bubble when the 25-woman national pool was announced.

Critics say she was too short while others claim that she won’t shine against the big girls in the international arena.

But in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan recently, Marano proved that the size of her heart could never be measured, something which was validated by a highly-reliable source.

“She turned doubters into believers.”

“She showed that she could fight and stand her ground against the tall blockers from Kazakhstan, China and Iran. She fought for her slot and won it convincingly. She gave the coaching staff a hard time cutting her.”

Marano said her entry to the final roster is nothing but just the tip of the iceberg.

Sure, she would be playing with the country’s brightest stars like Mika Reyes, Rachel Anne Daquis, Kim Fajardo, Denden Lazaro and Alyssa Valdez, but she said they wouldn’t feel like stars the moment they step into the war zone.

“I think super okay and composition (ng team) pero syempre marami pa rin potential dyan.”

“Mapalad lang lang kami na kami ang napili kaya kailangan trabahuhin talaga namin ng walang hihinto.”

Marano had been to a lot of wars from the UAAP to the V-League and the PSL.

But there’s one battle she vowed to conquer convincingly, similar to the way she earned her spot in the national roster.

And she will fight for it not with her skills, talent or height.

She will fight for it with all her heart.