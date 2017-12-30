Pascua’s ultimate mission

Sta. Lucia Realty pulled off a shocking move when it tapped George Pascua as its head coach for the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix this February.

The club announced the hiring in its official Twitter account, a development that came few hours before the management meets its players and coaches to formally introduce their new mentor.

Pascua is a gem of a coach.

He made history when he led Petron to a historic 13-0 sweep en route to winning the title of the All-Filipino Conference in 2015.

Prior to that, he led the Blaze Spikers to the 2014 Grand Prix crown with Alaina Bergsma and Erica Adachi as reinforcements.

But his relationship with Petron didn’t last long.

After failing to win the All-Filipino title, he packed his bags for Cignal, which he immediately led to its first-ever crown early this year.

With veterans Jovelyn Gonzaga, Royse Tubino and Rachel Anne Daquis serving as key players, the HD Spikers dominated the season-opening conference to emerge as co-champion with Japanese side Kobe Shinwa University in the Invitational Conference.

That winning culture is something he wants to bring to the Lady Realtors.

“This appointment caught me by surprise.” “But since it’s already been announced, I want to bring the winning culture to a young team like Sta. Lucia. I think that’s my mission. I’m looking forward to bring the winning mentality to the team.”

Pascua is still in Ilocos and is expected to sit down with the Lady Realtors management as soon as possible.

“This is a professional decision. I hope everything will go well.”

Under construction

The Lady Realtors are still a work in progress.

After failing to advance to the semifinals in the Grand Prix, head coach Jerry Yee packed his bags for Total, a new team that will see action in the Premier Volleyball League.

Sources said majority of the players will also leave as soon as their contracts expire on Dec. 31.

Pascua said he will do everything to come up with a strong team.