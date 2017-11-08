Pascua weeps Santos’ passing

A giant in Philippine volleyball had just made his final serve.

Florentino “Kid” Santos, the decorated former Far Eastern University mentor, passed away Wednesday morning after a long bout with diabetes.

He was 67.

His son, Arellano University assistant coach Fritz Michael Santos, confirmed the heart-breaking development saying that the guru was revived twice after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He signed off on his third revival.

A well-loved figure in local volleyball, Santos is credited for turning the Tamaraws into a powerhouse squad both in the men’s and women’s divisions.

He was at the helm when the school won 54 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) titles while guiding its women’s team to 19 of its 29 crowns.

Aside from that, he also coached the men’s national team in the glory days of Philippine volleyball, developing the new breed of coaches like George Pascua of Cignal, Shaq Delos Santos of Petron, Ronald Dulay of Generika-Ayala and Ramil de Jesus of F2 Logistics.

In fact, Pascua, who led Petron to a historic 13-0 sweep of the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference in 2015, is organizing a fund-raising drive to support his rising medical expenses.

The one-day league, which is expected to attract hundred of participants, is set on Nov. 12 at the FEU gym in Morayta.

“Even if he’s gone, we will still push through with our (fund-raising) event.”

“This will serve as a tribute to him for all his achievements on and off the court and, of course, for guiding and advising us in our career path.”

Special person

Pascua admitted that Santos occupies a very special place in his heart.

Speaking in cracked voice and hushed tone, the Cignal head coach bared that it was Santos who is responsible for giving him a happy and contended married life.

“He used to be my PE (Physical Education) teacher at FEU where he has a reputation that whoever he matches would end up together.”

“One day, he teased me and my classmate, Jennifer. He even ‘administered’ our mock wedding and told us to go forth and multiply. We were laughing so hard because we now it’s impossible.”

But true enough, Pascua and Jennifer ended up together.

They got married and were blessed with five children.

“In fact, we are all set to get married again on Nov. 25. It’s just so sad that the person who ‘administered’ our first wedding would not be here anymore to witness the momentous occasion.”

Santos’ remains lie at Funeraria Paz in Araneta Avenue, Quezon City.

Internment details, however, have yet to be finalized.

Pascua said even with Santos no longer around, he would still occupy a very special place in their hearts.

Then, he took a deep breath and a long pause.

“Coach Kid will always be here – here in my heart. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.”