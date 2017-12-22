One and done for Yee

Jerry Yee is set to step down as head coach after steering Sta. Lucia Realty to a quarterfinal finish in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix early this month.

One of the country’s only three FIVB Level III mentors, Yee announced his resignation during their Christmas party last week, giving the Lady Realtors ample time to look for his successor at least two months before the Grand Prix starts in February.

His contract will formally expire on Dec. 31.

Sources said the club has yet to come up with a shortlist of its choices.

The management, however, will announce its new coaching staff in a crucial meeting on Dec. 30.

“I want to thank the Lady Realtors for the opportunity and I wish them well as they continue their quest for a PSL title.” “I announced my resignation early to give the management an ample time to choose its new head coach since the PSL Grand Prix will start in February.”

Yee accepted the role for Sta. Lucia late in the game.

He was appointed as head coach with only two weeks left before the start of the Grand Prix following the resignation of seasoned guru Sammy Acaylar.

With Ukrainian Bohdana Anisova and Canadians Marisa Field and Kristen Moncks as imports, the lady Realtors had a slow start before putting on a masterful finish to emerge with a 3-5 win-loss card after the single-round eliminations.

The Lady Realtors, however, ran out of luck as they were beaten by two-time champion Foton in the quarterfinals.

Still, Yee is proud of what they achieved.

“Even if we had a new system, the girls responded by playing their hearts out, especially at the end of eliminations.”

New endeavor

Yee admitted that he would be on top of the formation of a new team that will see action in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The team is still being assembled, but rumors are swirling around that it would be backed by a major gasoline player Total.

Yee, however, refused to reveal the names of his potential players.