Nothing but love for Mika

Shortly after being hailed as Ms. Volleyball of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA), the oldest media organization in the country, Mika Reyes opted to deflect all the credits, saying that it’s her love for the sport that made it all possible.

The former De La Salle superstar shook the sport to its very foundation when she became the first volleyball player to win the award after rival Alyssa Valdez swept it for three straight years.

Netizens said Jaja Santiago of Foton and teammate Kim Fajardo also deserve the award since both of them also campaigned in the prestigious FIVB Women’s Club World Championship, which the country hosted for the first time last October. But like his on-court exploits, the comely middle blocker just swatted the negativities away.

“It’s true that I’m not the most awarded player in my collegiate years; it’s also true that I’m both loved and hated at the same time. But my love for the sport is what makes it all real.”

The award is an icing to what had been a very successful year.

After kissing her collegiate career goodbye with an emphatic victory over Valdez and Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, Reyes steered F2 Logistics to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference title.

In between, she was hailed as the ambassador of the PSL while earning her degree in AB Psychology from La Salle, a feat that is quite hard to accomplish especially if you’re a student-athlete. But her biggest break came at the latter part of the year.

Reyes was tapped as one of the only seven Filipina players who battled the world’s best teams like Bangkok Glass of Thailand, Hisamitsu Springs of Japan, Pomi Casalmaggiore of Italy, Rio-Sesc of Brazil and champion Eczacibasi VitrA of Istanbul in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship.

Reyes said it’s neither her looks nor skills that made it all possible. It’s her pure and honest love for the sport.

“With all the achievements I had in the past year, it’s all because I love playing and performing for you all. “With all the achievements I had in the past year, it’s all because I love playing and performing for you all. Thanks to my family, coaches, mentors and supporters. Thank you PSA.”

The PSA Annual Awards is set on February 13 at Le Pavilion in Pasay City. And in that magical evening, Reyes would surely stand tall and proud.