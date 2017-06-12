No room for complacency for Cignal

After prevailing over superpower Petron in four sets over the weekend, speculations are pregnant that Cignal is headed for another banner performance in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

The HD Spikers have what it takes to dominate.

Veterans Rachel Anne Daquis, Honey Royse Tubino and Jovelyn Gonzaga are still the fiercest three-headed monster in the league while Janine Marciano, Paneng Mercado, Maica Morada, Cherry Vivas and Mylene Paat are also capable of posting big numbers.

They also have a seasoned playmaker in Chie Saet as well as a pair of seasoned backline defenders in Jheck Dionela and Sha Torres.

Against the Blaze Spikers – a squad bannered by the brightest stars in the UAAP – the HD Spikers’ prowess was in full display.

After a sluggish first set, Gonzaga and Tubino buckled down to work while Daquis asserted her dominance from the service box with three aces and a lot of spunk and grit down the stretch.

Cignal’s defense was also impressive as they dominated the blocks department, 9-4, while limiting Petron firebrand Cherry Rondina to only 10 markers.

Petron is obviously the gold standard of excellence with its depth, firepower, height and athleticism.

On the other hand, there are two things that Cignal has – chemistry and experience.

And that makes these HD Spikers favorites in this very short, but competitive, conference.

Perfect brew

Aside from their vaunted chemistry and veteran experience, the HD Spikers are also said to be taking the All-Filipino Conference very seriously.

They, in fact, travelled all the way to Japan in the off-season to work on their defense and absorb the discipline of Japanese defenders.

They also made it sure to watch the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship where they gained a ringside view on how the world’s most elite clubs prepare and compete for glory.

A long-time volleyball observer said Cignal is obviously leaving no stone unturned in building a powerhouse squad.

“With the way Cignal prepared in the off-season, it’s very obvious that it’s gunning not just for the semis – but for the title.”

But Cignal coach George Pascua humbly brushed off the speculations, saying that it’s still a long way to go.

“It’s hard to count chicks without the eggs being hatched.”

“It’s still a long way to go. We can’t gauge our strength based on our win over Petron. We still have to work hard because other teams are also out to defeat us.”

Pascua, who guided Petron to a clean sweep of the All-Filipino Conference two years ago, admitted that his deep familiarity with the Blaze Spikers’ system helped them overcome the powerhouse club.

He said they did nothing special, but to show up prepared and ready to fight.

“Somehow, I know some of their players and I have an idea on how they play. I just used those (information) to prepare my team and win.”

The HD Spikers will be clashing with another superpower in F2 Logistics on Tuesday for a victory that will give them the top seed in Pool A entering the second round.

Again, Pascua doesn’t want to be complacent.

He knows that winning over a team as solid as the Cargo Movers wouldn’t be a walk in the park.

“We haven’t proven anything yet.”

“We will just work hard and remain hungry. We can’t afford to be complacent. It’s still a very long way to go.”