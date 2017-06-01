New challenge for John Vic

John Vic de Guzman, the face of men’s volleyball in the country, is about to embark on a new adventure.

De Guzman will be bringing his talent to an entirely new battlefield after he was tapped by Sports 5 to do call the games in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) when it rolls out its All-Filipino Conference next week at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

He said he is excited with this golden opportunity, where he will join the likes of former University of Santo Tomas star Denise Tan, Chiqui Pablo, Tex Suter and James Velasquez in providing in-depth analyses for the broadcast partner of the country’s most prestigious club league.

“I’m super excited and happy to have been given this opportunity.”

“It’s another blessing and something new to me.”

True enough, sportscasting is an uncharted territory for the reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player and team captain of the men’s national volleyball team.

Although he already displayed his acting chops after starring in the award-winning movie Seklusyon last year, he admitted that he would be coming in with shaky knees and rookie jitters.

But he is very much willing to learn the craft of providing insights and analyses to educate the fans and help grow the sport.

“I’m sure masaya ito kasi I’ll be the one who’ll get to know more about our volleyball superstars and meet them up close for the sake of the fans.”

“Also, part of my reason for accepting this job is to bring attention to men’s volleyball teams. It’s my own little way of helping promote and grow the sport.”

“I want to thank Sports 5 for trusting me on this and also to my management, Virtual Playground. I’ll see you on the PSL on June 6.”

Aside from de Guzman, other volleyball players who found their niche in sportscasting were sisters Anne and Ivy Remulla, Michele Gumabao, Denise Lazaro, Aby Marano, Carmela Tunay and AJ Pareja.

Even Ian Laurel used to be a star setter for UST before he ventured in sportscasting.

From volleyball to acting to sportscasting, de Guzman isn’t afraid to scale new heights.

He has been winning on and off the court and there’s no way for him not to ace this challenge.

After all, he won’t be dubbed as the “king of Philippine volleyball” for nothing.