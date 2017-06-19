Moro fixes Foton’s broken heart

Foton was the biggest winner when it won its second Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix title last December.

But few weeks after the sweet championship run, there were six players who suddenly kissed the Tornadoes goodbye.

Angeli Araneta, Patty Jane Orendain, Carol Cerveza and Bia General transferred to Generika-Ayala while Sisi Rondina and Rhea Dimaculangan moved to Petron.

With that, only five players from the champion team stayed of for another tour of duty — Jaja Santiago, Maika Ortiz, Ivy Perez, EJ Laure and Dindin Manabat.

It could hardly field a competitive squad when the Belo-PSL Invitational Conference unraveled last March, especially since Santiago and Laure were still competing for their respective University teams in the UAAP.

But Santiago’s big sister Manabat was there to keep the fight for the Tornadoes.

After giving birth last year, she showed up in fighting shape and worked hard to banner the Tornadoes in the Invitationals.

Mainstays Ortiz and Perez provided much-needed support to Manabat while newcomers Jen Reyes, Rubie De Leon, Shang Berte, Iumi Yongco, Glayssa Torres and three-time NCAA Most Valuable Player Grethcel Soltones added significant contributions for the new-look Tornadoes.

Despite such massive buildup, Foton fell short in the crucial stage of the conference when its heart and soul, Manabat, crashed with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, prompting her to be sidelined for the rest of the conference.

Big win

Those major blows, without a doubt, was nothing but heartbreaking for Foton.

But tactician Moro Branislav was very eager to fix the broken hearts of these Tornadoes.

The veteran Serbian mentor never gave up on his wards despite suffering those setbacks. He remained on their side and turned them into a force to be reckoned in the PSL All-Filipino Conference.

For the past few months, he’s been searching for the best players who could fill in the missing pieces for Foton.

And he found young guns from Heather Guino-o and Kyle Negrito as well as Nica Guliman, CJ Rosario and Roselyn Doria to lock the stock and barrel.

In a stunning twist, the rebuilding Tornadoes remained as the only undefeated squad after staining Cignal HD’s unblemished record early in the second round of the PSL All-Filipino Conference.

Branislav, for one, couldn’t be more thankful for winning over one of the powerhouse teams in the prestigious tourney.

He said the victory is a fruit of all their hard work.

“This is a big win for Foton as a new team.”

“We’ve been through a lot of changes recently, especially the composition of our players. We have four players out there who just stepped into this kind of competition so it’s very difficult for us.”

The Tornadoes’ heart are now happily beating.

But the mission isn’t over yet as they have to use it to defeat all odds.

“When the team lost half of its players this January, Foton lost its heart. This is why it’s important for us to work hard and keep ourselves on the ground.”

Branislav is no doctor or love adviser.

But he definitely fixed the Tornadoes’ broken hearts.