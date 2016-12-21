Molina respects her critics

Petron skipper Ces Molina admitted she was hurt by how fans criticized her and the team following their sorry loss to Foton in the best-of-three finals showdown of the recently concluded Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

As the leader, it was hard for her to absorb the all the hatred but she and the rest of the Tri-Activ Spikers are dealing with it professionally.

Critics began to throw words to Petron’s local rosters when they have observed that it was only Stephanie Niemer who was doubling her effort to carry the team and challenge the Tornadoes.

Petron looked like it lost its teamwork especially in an important battle for glory.

Molina, a former San Beda star, said they do not mind the critics because it could just affect their performance.

We did not mind our doubters during the season because it may affect our performances. Yes, we did not make it to the top, but we’ve builded a strong foundation as a team which, hopefully, we can bring into the next season.

Embracing the critics

But Molina has nothing against their doubters. In fact, she respects their opinions.

I believe that each and everyone of us has their own opinion. I respect their views, may it be compliment or not.

After all, it is not what’s important for Molina and the rest of the Tri-Activ Spikers by now.

They still have to prove something to their doubters, if they could stay together as one solid unit.

Despite all the issues, we just want to prove to them that we are a team that fights together in and out of the court.

At the end of the day, it is all part of game.

The sport is just so lucky to have professional and humble players like Molina for understanding this kind of circumstance.

Molina and the Tri-Activ Spikers would soon bounce back and let their game do the talking.

She, after all, is a beautiful person inside and out.