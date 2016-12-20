Molina clueless on Petron revamp

Petron team captain Frances Molina admitted that they are having a hard time moving on following a heart-crushing loss to Foton in the best-of-three finals showdown of the 2016 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

The pain is too much to bear.

Petron marched into the warzone ready to knock the crown of Foton’s head, but the contrary happened as the Tornadoes showed up with a gallant stand to emerge as back-to-back champions and punch a ticket to the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan next year.

In Game 1, the Tri-Activ Spikers thought that they got the Tornadoes on the ropes as they conquered the first two sets. But the unthinkable happened as Foton waged a blistering comeback, leading to a razor-thin five-set conquest and a sky-high morale for Game 2.

Things completely went sour for Petron in Game 2 as Lindsay Stalzer, Ariel Usher and Jaja Santiago asserted their might to deliver the knockout blows via an emphatic for-set victory.

The wounds inflicted by that setback are still fresh for Molina and her teammates. And as they made their long march to the 2017 season, a nagging question hangs over their head: Are they ready for a massive revamp?

Acceptance

Molina admitted that they are still suffering the pain of that loss. But everything is now water under the bridge and they are now trying to move on, hoping that the golden opportunity to play again in the finals will crop up next season.

At first, we were very upset that we lost the game. It wasn’t us who played that bad game; it wasn’t our team. But we can’t do anything about it because it’s already done. The game is already over.

She said what happened, especially in Game 1 where they had a sterling chance of sealing the victory with an emphatic performance in the crucial stretch of the third set, should serve as a lesson for them to work hard and do better.

I just told them to accept the fact that it wasn’t really for us and that it will serve as a lesson for our team.

No idea

With that setback, speculations are pregnant that the Tri-Activ Spikers would launch a major revamp.

Those speculations were validated when a member of the coaching staff stepped forward to claim that they would be very aggressive in the free agent market in the off-season in dire need of new pieces that would help them win a title.

In particular, they are looking for an open spiker, a middle blocker and a setter.

A Petron insider said they need to upgrade their open spiker and middle blocker positions as they would greatly miss the production of American imports Stephanie Niemer and Serena Warner. On the same note, they need a setter in the mold of Brazilian Erica Adachi, who can dictate the tempo and assert her leadership when the game is on the line.

Molina said they have yet to be informed about this impending player movement.

We are completely unaware about the management’s plan to revamp the lineup. If it happens, we would feel sorry. But it’s their decision. We can’t do anything about it but to feel sorry and learn to accept it.

Whether there would be a revamp or none, Molina is keeping her faith. After all, nothing is permanent in this world.