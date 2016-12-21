Mika set to leave F2 Logistics?

Mika Reyes is finally ready to step out of her comfort zone and explore other options – including leaving F2 Logistics to join another club in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

Charlie Dy, the chief executive officer of Virtual Playground, revealed that Reyes would continue playing in the PSL despite her pronouncement that she would explore other opportunities outside volleyball like acting, modeling, hosting and serving as brand ambassador.

Dy said they would synchronize Reyes’ schedule with that of the PSL to make sure that she would still be able to attend to her commitments, including competing in international tournaments like the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games if ever she would be selected.

But Dy couldn’t assure if Reyes would still remain with the Cargo Movers by next year.

She will definitely play. Volleyball is her passion. But so far, we’re carefully weighing down our options. We can’t say that she’ll remain with F2 Logistics because a lot of teams have already shown interest in her. We’re still talking.

Virtual Playground is Reyes’ management firm, which also handles the careers of around 20 volleyball players like Carmela Tunay, Marck Espejo and Johnvic de Guzman as well as a handful of basketball players like Jeron Teng, Ray Parks, Ricci and Prince Rivero and Kevin Alas.

Time for a rest

This year is a banner year for the comely 22-year old former La Salle star.

After winning the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) crown for La Salle, Reyes and other Lady Spikers like Kim Fajardo, Ara Galang and Dawn Macandili joined F2 Logistics.

Reyes was named as PSL ambassador and was chosen as one of the only seven local players to play in the prestigious FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last October. Then, she led the Cargo Movers to the PSL All-Filipino Conference crown before emerging third in the recent PSL Grand Prix.

That’s why it’s no wonder why Reyes wants to take it slow.

It’s not that I’m already getting tired playing. I just want to take a rest after playing collegiate volleyball for five consecutive years. I want to explore other opportunities outside the sport.

Daring move

Leaving Ramil de Jesus and F2 Logistics, however, would be a daring move – but with a very high reward.

Melissa Gohing and Michelle Gumabao were the first to bolt out and eventually won a pair of titles for Pocari Sweat in the V-League. Aby Marano also joined another club in Petron where she emerged as a key member of the team that made a historic 13-0 record en route to the PSL All-Filipino Conference title last year.

Last conference, Paneng Mercado left the Cargo Movers to join Cignal.

Although the HD Spikers failed miserably, it was obvious that Mercado was given a lot of playing time as she completely stepped out of the shadows of talented La Salle superstars Cha Cruz and Ara Galang.

Dy said they want to put Reyes in a situation where she can maximize her talent.

We’re glad that a lot of teams are showing interest. For us, the goal is to put her in a place where she can maximize her talent and reach her potential. As I’ve said, we’re very much open to anything.

Surprise

Reyes looms to be a top-flight acquisition.

Petron, a team that is expected to launch a massive rebuilding program as soon as the contracts of the players expire on midnight of Dec. 31, is in dire need of a player in Reyes’ caliber: An intimidating middle blocker who can help in the company’s marketing activities.

Same goes for Foton, Cignal and Generika, who are all ready to open their wallets just to acquire a player like Reyes and boost their bid for the 2017 PSL season. But Dy is keeping everything under wraps.

What team? We’ll just surprise you. But what’s definite is that she’ll remain playing as long as she can. It just so happens that she wants to step out of her comfort zone and try other things like hosting or showbiz.

Dy reiterated that Reyes is young, talented and very promising. The world is in her hand.

It’s now up to her to spread her wings and fly.