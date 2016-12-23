Mika open to extend PSL reign

After a banner year that saw her winning a pair of titles and a rare stint in a world-class tournament, Mika Reyes is very much open to extend her reign as ambassadress of the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

Reyes, the charming middle blocker of F2 Logistics, bared that she would gladly accept the role if ever PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico and PSL president Ramon Suzara offer her anew.

The PSL ambassadress plays a crucial role in promoting the league, especially in the international volleyball community such as the Asian Volleyball Confederation and International Volleyball Federation.

Former Ateneo star Gretchen Ho and actor Richard Gomez played the role to perfection in 2014 before Cha Cruz of F2 Logistics succeeded them the following year.

Reyes was tapped this year and successfully served as role model when she won a title with the Cargo Movers in the PSL All-Filipino Conference and campaigned for PSL-F2 Logistics squad in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last October.

She said she enjoyed her stint and she would gladly accept it if another offer comes her way.

Of course, I would love to.

In a previous statement, Suzara explained that being an ambassadress is more than just about beauty.

It’s about the character, wholesome image and competitiveness inside and outside the court.

He said Reyes fits the bill as she is a decorated collegiate player and a very good student. In fact, in the opening game of the PSL All-Filipino Conference, Reyes reported late because the match also coincided her graduation day.

There, you can see her dedication and loyalty to her family, studies and, of course, volleyball. Mika is such a perfect choice. She’s young, pretty, talented and very dedicated. She loves her family so much and stands as the breadwinner. She will definitely go far.

Ready to soar

Reyes said her career would go full blast this year.

With the colorful chapter of her collegiate career already closed, Reyes said she would formally step out of her comfort zone and explore other opportunities outside volleyball like modeling, acting and hosting.

Her agent, Charlie Dy of Virtual Playground, also hinted that Reyes is very much open to bolt out of F2 Logistics to join another team to further maximize her talent and reach her full potential.

Sources said Petron could be her landing spot as the Tri-Activ Spikers are looking for a defense-minded middle blocker who can help them in their marketing activities.

Dy, however, refused to reveal the teams interested in Reyes, but revealed that the 22-year old stunner would still resume her career in the country’s topnotch semi-professional league. And if the league would tap her as its ambassadress again, Dy assured that the discussion would be very smooth.

Volleyball is her passion. It is her first love. So if (the) PSL would ask her to extend her term as its ambassadress, I don’t see any problem with it. Mika would always be open to serve as the face of the league.

So far, everything is at standstill as players’ contracts would all expire by midnight of Dec. 31. But once Reyes hits the free agency, expect her to be busy, actually, very busy with a lot of volleyball and non-volleyball commitments.

She’s a star on a rise.