Michele keeps faith in Cocolife

Team captain Michele Gumabao shone the brightest when Cocolife settled for fifth place in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference Saturday at the De La Salle Lipa Sentrum in Batangas.

The Asset Managers yielded a shaky start but still found a way to prevail over the young and developing Sta. Lucia in four sets 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20.

Gumabao, the heart and soul of the squad, said they were grateful for such feat although the main goal was actually to get into the semifinals.

She said the Asset Managers willingly accepted their fate.

The former UAAP Most Valuable Player, for one, believed that her squad showed vast improvement this conference after being shutout in the Invitationals.

“There’s a reason for everything.”

“Siyempre, hindi din naman kami nagkulang sa ensayo at sa paalala ng coaches noong past games namin so kung dito lang talaga, ito lang talaga ‘yung kaya.”

“Kami, siyempre every game tina-try lang talaga namin ibigay ang best namin. Minsan lumalabas, minsan hindi.”

Learning experience

Early this year, Gumabao joined Cocolife with hopes that she could challenge herself anew since she bolted out of the three-time V-League champion Pocari Sweat.

While the Lady Warriors build dynasty in the rival league, Gumabao, on the other hand, was also busy carrying all the cudgels for the Asset Managers.

But she has no regrets of having such decision.

“Hindi ako nagsisi.”

Gumabao stressed that she’s not perfect.

She also makes mistakes like everyone does but she’s always keen to learn from every experience no matter how hard it takes.

“Kinakalimutan ko nalang talaga kung ano ‘yung narating ko from the past kasi each and every team is new at ‘yun nalang ang tinatak ko sa sarili ko na hindi mo pwedeng i-compare kasi unang-una hindi rin ako perfect.”

“Ang dami ko ring nagawang mali kaya I’m learning from this experience at ito lang naman ang gusto ko.”

Sideliners claimed that the former De La Salle star wasted a golden opportunity when she left Pocari Sweat.

But Gumabao quickly brushed it off.

She emphasized that she always make sure to take full responsibility for every decision she makes in her life.

“Kung sayang sa sayang, sa lahat ng desisyon naman na ginagawa ko sa buhay, even outside of volleyball, I’ll make sure na pananagutan ko siya until the very end.”

“I’m just taking all of these as a challenge for myself and for my career as a volleyball player kasi mas marami akong natututunan.”

Gumabao keeps her faith with the Asset Managers.

She strongly believes that their time to shine will come.

“There’s just so much room for improvement.”

“Hindi naman kami nasasayangan pero looking forward na lang kasi nakikitaan naman ang team namin na may laman at kayang lumaban.”