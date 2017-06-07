For Mela, first love never dies

Former UST star Mela Tunay was about to call it quits after suffering a pair of heart-breaking setbacks in the UAAP and the PSL.

She took a breather and found herself in sportscasting as ABS-CBN Sports tapped her to provide insights and analyses for NCAA and UAAP volleyball games.

She was nailing her new role.

But, as they say, first love never dies.

In a conversation with Volleyverse, Tunay admitted that her love for the sport keeps on burning inside like a strong flame she couldn’t resist.

“I honestly thought it was over.”

“But when I trained with UST last December, I realized how much I miss the game and how eager I am to challenge myself and prove myself again.”

Few months back, the 21-year old Tunay had to carefully weigh her priorities when a door of opportunity to play with Petron swung open.

It wasn’t an easy decision but she opted to give volleyball another try.

Tunay inked an agreement with the Blaze Spikers last January but it was only limited to the pre-season PSL Invitational Conference.

There, she was welcomed with open arms by former UST teammates like Ria Meneses, Sisi Rondina, Rhea Dimaculangan and her longtime idol, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas.

They helped her adjust along with holdovers Ces Molina, Mika Reyes, Bang Pineda, Mina Aganon, April Ross Hingpit as well as Mayette Zapanta.

“Kahit bago lang ako sa kanila noon, naging warm pa din ‘yung pagtanggap nila sa akin. And honestly, ito ‘yung team na pinaka-magaan kong napuntahan since I started playing volleyball.”

Tunay was able to redeem herself when she returned to action in the Invitational Conference. She helped the Blaze Spikers to sweep the eliminations and finished as bridesmaids to Cignal and Kobe Shinwa University.

Fangirling

Tunay found home in Petron.

She said the warm relationship with the team made her extend her contract until the PSL Grand Prix.

“First of, ‘yung team mismo (urged me to stay).”

“Nasa mga kasama ko sa team and mga coaches din talaga kasi ang ganda ng relationship ko with them. So that’s the reason why I stayed.”

But more than anything else, Tunay also shared that she’d be staying for another tour of duty because of Maizo-Pontillas.

It was Maizo-Pontillas, one of the people whom Tunay looked up to in volleyball, who asked her to stay.

“After the Invitationals, si Nang Aiza (Maizo-Pontillas) din nag-message siya sa akin na sana daw matagal pa kaming magkasama sa Petron.”

She can’t say no to her heroine, who has added extra motivation to step up her game all this time.

“Sobrang inspiring talaga kasi feeling ko dati akala ko naka-move-on na ako sa pagiging fan (of Maizo-Pontillas), pero the more na nakakasama ko siya lalo lang ako namo-motivate.”

Tunay said she will make sure to spend most of her time helping Maizo-Pontillas in carrying the scoring cudgels.

“Now na kami ‘yung magiging magkapalitan, para mas gumaan yung load niya, I’ll make sure na ready din ako kapag kailangan para makapagpahinga siya.”

Motivator

Expectations are high as Petron opens its campaign in the All-Filipino Conference against the reigning champion F2 Logistics on Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

But the Blaze Spikers are ready as Far Eastern University stars Remy Palma, Bernadeth Pons, Toni Rose Basas and Buding Duremdes were also in to add much-needed firepower and defense.

And with a rock-solid roster, Tunay already knew where to put herself when they march into the warzone.

Aside from supporting Maizo-Pontillas, she said vowed to boost the fighting character of the team.

“‘Yung character ang dadalhin ko sa team kasi nga masikip na yung team namin in terms of skills and power, kaya na ‘yun ng bawat isa. Pero ‘yung character or motivation na kailangan ng team, siguro ‘yun ang maiko-contribute ko sa kanila.”

Tunay said she will be there to motivate the Blaze Spikers in and out of the court.

“Ako ‘yung player na palaging magmo-motivate sa kanila.”