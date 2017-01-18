Mela comes home to Petron

Carmela Tunay formally joined Petron as it tries to regain its lofty status in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) starting next month.

A former Univeristy of Santo Tomas star, the comely Tunay is tipped to provide firepower and versatility for the Tri Activ-Spikers, who are roaring for redemption following a heart crushing lost to Foton in the PSL Grand Prix last year.

But her participation is just limited to the pre-season Invitational Conference as she is currently tied up with ABS-CBN, the network giant that covers the Philippine V-League.

She said it wouldn’t be a major problem as the station allowed her to pursue her passion while the V-League is on a break to give way for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

"Volleyball is my passion, it is my first love." "That's why when there was an opportunity to play again, I immediately grabbed it. I'm glad that the network and my management agency, Virtual Playground, made it all happened."

Tunay formally signed her contract with San Miguel Corp. (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua at the SMC headquarters in Ortigas Center.

Homecoming

Tunay explained that playing for Petron, which is slowly gaining a reputation as the league’s most glamorous team, happened by sheer luck.

In fact, she thought her volleyball career was over when she had a sour performance in her final year in the UAAP as well as for Cignal in the PSL last year.

But when she joined the Tigresses in a training last December, her love for volleyball sprung back to life.

“I honestly thought it was over. But when I trained with Petron last December, I realized how much I miss the game and how eager I am to challenge myself and prove myself again.”

At Petron, Tunay would be joining a solid group of stars who are very much familiar to her.

Her college teammates Marivic Meneses and Sisi Rondina are already in while former UST stars Rhea Dimaculangan and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas are tipped to provide the leadership. Of course, holdovers Mayette Zapanta, April Ross Hingpit, Frances Molina, Bang Pineda and Mina Aganon are expected to make her stay with Petron very smooth.

Mika Reyes also cemented her commitment, helping Tunay provide the charm offensive for the Tri-Activ Spikers.

"A lot of familiar faces are at Petron so the transition would be very easy." "Even coach Ian (Fernandez), who is my coach at UST, is helping me adjust. It really feels like coming home."

Going all out

But even if she’s just playing in the Invitational Conference, Tunay still vowed to go all out.

She said her previous injury is already on her side mirror and she couldn’t wait to help Petron achieve its goal of duplicating a historic 13-0 sweep, which it tallied in the PSL All-Filipino Conference in 2015.

"I want to give my best to help Petron achieve its goal." "The Invitational Conference is such a short tournament so might as well give everything I can from start to finish."

An AB Communication Arts graduate, Tunay said once she accomplished her mission, then she could go on and resume her hosting career with ABS CBN.

She said becoming a successful host is her ultimate dream. But volleyball would always occupy a special place in her heart.

It is her first love — and playing for Petron always feels like coming home.