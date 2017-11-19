Maria crowned as PSL Player of the Week

F2 Logistics continues its dominant run when it posted five consecutive victories to remain as the heaviest contender in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

And one player should be credited for this amazing run – import Maria Jose Perez.

The Venezuelan sensation was at the helm of the Cargo Movers’ attack that prompted the PSL Press Corps to name her as its Chooks to Go-Player of the Week from Nov. 11 to 18.

With Perez spewing fire at the attack zone, the Cargo Movers defeated Cocolife, Generika-Ayala and Victoria Sports-UST in straight-sets, putting them in a perfect position to capture the top seed in the sudden-death quarterfinal battle.

She finished with 14 attacks and two aces for 17 points against the Asset Managers before torching the Lifesavers with 12 attacks to finish with 14 points in another dominant straight-set victory.

Perez capped her impressive week with another 12-point effort to lead the Cargo Movers to another impressive win over the Tigresses over the weekend at the La Salle Lipa Sentrum to earn the weekly honor given by reporters and photographers from various newspapers, tabloids and online news outlets covering the league.

She won the award over the other explosive imports like her teammate in Kennedy Bryan, Lindsay Stalzer of Petron and Sara Klisura of Foton.

But more than her attacking prowess and leadership, Perez, a seasoned international campaigner who donned the colors of Venezuela in the Beijing Olympics in 2008, said it is their mental toughness that is making them successful.

“I think we’re working hard every day in practice.”

“I (also) think that we come to every match mentally prepared. You know, it’s very important to keep our mental toughness because the Superliga is a very tough competition. All players here are very good.”

F2 Logistics coach Ramil de Jesus was elated over their performance but stressed that it’s still a long way to go, especially with other veteran teams like Petron, Cignal, Cocolife and reigning champion Foton tipped to come up with a run of their own.

“We can’t take any team lightly.”