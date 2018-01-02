Lady Realtors stay put

Don’t expect any massive changes when Sta. Lucia Realty marches to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

The Lady Realtors are set to bring back their core, giving them cohesiveness and chemistry when they see action in the import-flavored conference starting Feb. 17.

Newly appointed head coach George Pascua said the management is seriously looking to bring back Canadians Marisa Field and Kristen Moncks as well as Ukrainian Bohdana Anisova to serve as cornerstones for the young squad that is overflowing with talent and potential.

The contracts of the imports were already sent Monday and they are tipped to either accept or decline the offer any time soon.

Aside from the imports, the Lady Realtors are also working double time in negotiating with the local players in a bid to beat the deadline for the submission of protected 10-woman lineup on Friday.

So far, Pamela Lastimosa and Rebecca Rivera had formally signified their intention to return while skipper Djanel Cheng is set to pack her bags and join her high school coach, former Sta. Lucia head mentor Jerry Yee, in a new team that will see action in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

“The management wants to hit the ground running and continue what the team had started last year.” “This team has so much potential. That’s why the management wants to bring back the core of the squad, including the imports.”

Despite the intention to bring back its core, Sta. Lucia is still conducting open tryouts starting Tuesday to make sure that no talent is being left behind.

“This (tryout) is to make sure that we’re not missing out anybody.”

Family orientation

Pascua is known for having good relationship with his players.

When he was handling Petron, he was able to manage a constellation of superstars, turning them into one solid unit that made history when it registered a 13-0 sweep of the All-Filipino Conference in 2015.

Prior to that, Pascua steered the Blaze Spikers to a Grand Prix title, thanks to the chemistry developed by imports Alaina Bergsma and Erica Adachi with their local teammates.

That tactic spilled over when he moved to Cignal as the troika of Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Royse Tubino as well as Paneng Mercado, Chie Saet and Janine Marciano wreaked havoc to win the Invitational Conference title.

And it’s something he wants to bring to Sta. Lucia.

“I want to instill family orientation and the culture of winning, discipline and camaraderie. I’m glad that I’m also on the same page with the (Sta. Lucia) management.”

Pascua said more than being teammates, the Lady Realtors should also treat each other like friends and family members off the court.

If this will be realized, chemistry will be developed and it won’t take long before the Lady Realtors blossom into a powerhouse squad.