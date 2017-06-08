Kungfu’s biggest challenge

For the longest time, Kungfu Reyes has been handling a very seasoned team in Philippine Army.

But this time, the exact opposite happened – he’s now calling the shots for a young, emerging team in Cocolife.

The Asset Managers finally notched their first win following a straight set conquest of Cherrylume, 25-16, 25, 17, 25-11, in the Rebisco-Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference Thursday night at Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Michele Gumabao spearheaded the attack with 15 points for the Asset Managers, who played like true veterans from start to finish against the much younger Iron Lady Warriors squad.

Reyes said he’s glad that the veteran mentality he has been instilling on his wards is slowly rubbing off.

“We’re just showing them how we lead a team.”

“I am a veteran (coach) just like Tina (Salak) who used to be a veteran setter before becoming a coach. The veteran mentality that we want to impart should be absorbed by the players so they will be tougher against more seasoned teams.”

‘Rookie year’

For somebody who was used to coach a veteran-laden squad, Reyes admitted that handling the Asset Managers is major challenge.

In fact, when he was serving as taskmaster of the Lady Troopers, half of the job was done as veterans – and former national team members – like Salak, Michelle Carolino, Mary Jean Balse and Nerissa Bautista already have an idea of what he wants to happen even before game time.

The Lady Troopers were so matured that the youngest players of the team in Honey Royse Tubino, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis and Tin Agno could pass as veterans in other squads.

That’s a stark contradiction to Reyes’ new team as the Asset Managers’ average age is 23 years old with the youngest at 19 in Christine Francisco.

“I treat it as a challenge.”

“My previous club, Army, is full of veterans. They already know what to do. All we have to do is to work on their conditioning and they’re good to go. With Cocolife, we have to teach everything again, including the system here in the PSL.”

He, however, said that the Asset Managers are full of promises.

“I like this team.”

“They may not be as veteran as the Army team but they are responding very well. This is a rookie year for us; we’re in a period of adjustment.”

“But this is just our second game. We’re working hard to correct the previous mistakes and blossom into a very tough team.”

It’s still a long way to go for the Asset Managers.

But with Reyes as their shepherd, these young lambs won’t surely get lost.