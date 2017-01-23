Forget about Ekaterina Krivets suiting up for a Philippine Superliga (PSL) team in the Grand Prix.

It’s not going to happen.

The 6-foot-7 Russian middle blocker, who was part of PSL Manila in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship, formally announced her retirement due to recurring problem with her knee.

Krivets told R-Sport that she has to end her playing career due to the gruelling injury.

"I completed career as a player. Unfortunately, not everything was happened in Dinamo Krasnodar in terms of the game practices in the past season." "I still wanted to play, of course."

Prior to the Philippines, Krivets also played for Italian Perugia, Belgorod University-Technology and joined other clubs from Ukraine such as Galichanka and Krug.

Russian dynamo

Krivets is a four-time silver medalist of Championship of Russia and part of the champion team Dinamo Krasnodar, which bagged the 2015 European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Cup.

But after she and teammate Alexandra Pasynkova failed to reach an agreement with Dinamo Krasnodar, she opted to ply her trades in Manila where she suited up as a reinforcement.

For a time, Krivets looked like the hope of PSL Manila.

Together with Lynda Morales of Puerto Rico, Yevgeniya Nyukhalova of Ukraine, Tichaya Boonlert of Thailand, Yuri Fukuda of Japan and Lindsay Stalzer and Stephanie Niemer of United States, Krivets served as import of the home team when it hosted the world tourney in October last year.

They joined locals stars Mika Reyes, Kim Fajardo, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis, Jaja Santiago, Jen Reyes and Frances Molina in keeping the home team afloat.

Surprisingly, her movements were very limited, prompting Serbian coach Moro Branislav to confine her to the bench.

It appeared that she’s nursing a serious knee injury, which she sustained during the buildup for the Games.

“The contract with the Philippines club arose, then my knees started with problems, I could not focus on the game because of this. There was no sense to suffer this, I decided to finish my career.”

With her decision to kiss the game goodbye now cast in stone, it’s also time to lay to rest all the speculations that she’ll play as import in the PSL Grand Prix.

It’s a bad news for volleyball-crazy Filipino fans.