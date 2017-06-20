Kim makes Kianna comfortable

Reigning champion F2 Logistics raised its winning streak to three when it dumped Cherrylume in straight sets 25-5, 25-10, 25-11 Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The match only lasted 54 minutes but Kianna Dy was able to score in double digits for the Cargo Movers.

She connected well with playmaker Kim Fajardo and pumped in 11 attacks.

And she credited Fajardo for that achievement.

She said the three-time UAAP Best Setter in Fajardo fuels her drive in the prestigious semi-professional league.

“Siyempre, masaya ‘yung feeling na I still have the chance to play with Ate Kim pero iba kasi kapag college at semi-pro league.”

“I feel more comfortable kasi teammate ko pa rin siya.”

A former UAAP Finals Most Valuable Player, Dy also said the main goal of F2 Logistics is to gain confidence when it enters the quarterfinals.

“Well, of course ang mindset namin is we have to get this game para tuloy-tuloy ‘yung winning streak namin at para coming into the quarterfinals may confidence kami.”

Despite the impressive run, Dy shared that they are always being reminded by seasoned mentor Ramil De Jesus not to be overconfident, but perform at their best to attain their ultimate goal.

“Siyempre we still have one more game so kailangan hindi kami masyadong overconfident na ‘oh, three straight wins na’.

We should treat every game equally. We should always give our all — our 100 percent para makuha namin ‘yung results na gusto namin.”