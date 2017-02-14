Jerome to Mika – Do not mind them

Jerome Ponce never left Mika Reyes’ side when the former La Salle blocker recieved a citation from the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Monday night at the Le Pavillion in Pasay City.

Dashing in black suit, the good-looking actor served as Reyes’ date as she was named Ms. Volleyball by the country’s oldest media organization.

Reyes stole the thunder when she showed up in an elegant maroon gown, making her the loveliest awardee among the best athletes in the country of the past year, including Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz of weighlifting and fellow Olympian Ian Larriba of table tennis

The show stopped when Reyes walked down the red carpet, prompting sportswriters to take a picture with her.

Ponce said his girlfriend deserves everything she has right now.

“Well syempre she deserves it, she deserves kung ano man ang pinaghirapan niya.” “Well syempre she deserves it, she deserves kung ano man ang pinaghirapan niya.” “No one knows kung anong pinagdaanan niya except siya lang. May kinwento naman siya some sa akin but that’s already too much for me, ‘yung some na ‘yun na naging efforts niya at hirap niya sobra na sa akin kaya para sa akin she deserves it.”

Ponce, whose rose to fame began when he played the role of Luke in the hit noon-time show ‘Be Careful With My Heart’, was also Reyes’ chief defender in social media.

“Para sa akin wala naman magbabago, mabasa mo man o hindi (ang nasa social media), siguro ‘yung nga taong may pakialam lang sa mga bashers (ang maaapektuhan) kaya lagi ko sinasabi sa kanya baliwalain na lang niya.”

Although speculations are pregnant that Reyes is on her way to enter the door of showbiz, Ponce said it may not be her cup of tea.

He smiled from afar as Reyes was being mobbed by sportswriters, who are looking to score an interview.

“Hindi naman kami nag-uusap regarding that (Mika entering showbiz) and mukhang hindi naman siya interesado, minsan pa-joke joke pero hindi talaga,”

When Reyes was finally done with all the interviews and requests for selfies, Ponce politely left and extended his arm for his girlfriend to hold on.

They were smiling at each other.

They were obviously in-love.

Then, the power couple quietly walked away and disappeared into the glitz and glamour of the starry night.