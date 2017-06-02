Japan stint fuels Cignal’s strength

Cignal left for Japan as a winner.

It returned stronger, more competitive as ever.

The HD Spikers came up with a clearer picture of their campaign when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference formally unwraps this Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Cignal coach George Pascua said he believes that they remain a powerhouse squad, especially after gaining massive exposure in a five-day training camp in Japan.

The architect of Petron’s sweep of the All-Filipino Conference two years ago and Cignal’s first crown in the Invitational Conference last April, Pascua said they will be putting more premium on defense, knowing that national team members Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga as well as Honey Royse Tubino, Stephanie Mercado, Mylene Paat, Cherry Vivas and Janine Marciano are all capable of lighting up the scoreboard.

“Defense will be our main weapon this conference.”

“We are working hard on our blocking and reception because we know that our players like Rachel, Jovelyn and Royse are all capable to score.”

To shore up their defense, the HD Spikers recruited former Army libero Sha Torres to patrol the backline while middle blocker Arianne Angustia is getting closer to reaching a deal.

“We tapped Torres because our second libero, Len Cortel, is injured. She will help Jheck (Dionela) on defense.”

Defense is key

Pascua said their training camp in Japan opened their eyes to what they still lack.

In fact, they were able to catch the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship in Kobe and compete against the best club and university teams in Osaka, including the Kobe Shinwa Women’s University, the same team that they faced in the Invitational Conference last April.

“In Japan, we learned the importance of good blocking and consistent reception.”

“The Japanese may be shorter than us, but they are very good defenders. They attack relentlessly and come back with strong blocking and very disciplined floor defense.”

He said the Japanese brand of volleyball is something they want to adopt.

“That’s why when we arrived here, we agreed to work hard on defense. We have no problem on offense; it’s our defense that we need to improve.”

“Defense will always be the key in volleyball. Good defense leads to good scoring opportunities.”

The HD Spikers will open their campaign on Thursday (June 8) against Sta. Lucia Realty.