Japan stint fuels Cignal’s strength

Cignal left for Japan as a winner.
It returned stronger, more competitive as ever.
The HD Spikers came up with a clearer picture of their campaign when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference formally unwraps this Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
Cignal coach George Pascua said he believes that they remain a powerhouse squad, especially after gaining massive exposure in a five-day training camp in Japan.
The architect of Petron’s sweep of the All-Filipino Conference two years ago and Cignal’s first crown in the Invitational Conference last April, Pascua said they will be putting more premium on defense, knowing that national team members Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga as well as Honey Royse Tubino, Stephanie Mercado, Mylene Paat, Cherry Vivas and Janine Marciano are all capable of lighting up the scoreboard.
To shore up their defense, the HD Spikers recruited former Army libero Sha Torres to patrol the backline while middle blocker Arianne Angustia is getting closer to reaching a deal.
Pascua said their training camp in Japan opened their eyes to what they still lack.
In fact, they were able to catch the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship in Kobe and compete against the best club and university teams in Osaka, including the Kobe Shinwa Women’s University, the same team that they faced in the Invitational Conference last April.
He said the Japanese brand of volleyball is something they want to adopt.
The HD Spikers will open their campaign on Thursday (June 8) against Sta. Lucia Realty.