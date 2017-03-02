Will Dindin dominate again?

Dindin Manabat guaranteed that she’s in perfect condition as she leads Foton in the 2017 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitationals starting Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

After giving birth to a bouncing baby girl, Manabat played supporting role to her younger sister, Jaja Santiago, when the Tornadoes successfully defended their crown in the PSL Grand Prix last year.

But now that Santiago is busy with her UAAP commitment and shocktroopers like Angeli Araneta, Carol Cerveza, Patty Jane Orendain, Bia General, Rhea Dimaculangan and Sisi Rondina are no longer around, Manabat has to play like a seasoned stalwart in leading Foton back to the finals.

Great shape

In the press launch of the season-opening conference last Wednesday, Manabat showed up in perfect shape.

Head coach Moro Branislav said the 6-foot-2 middle blocker has been working hard and is now at 90 percent, making her a force to be reckoned with in the Invitationals.

Branislav said the Invitationals is just a mere warm-up for the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship, which will be held in Kazakhstan in May.

"By then, I hope she's 100 percent ready." "Dindin plays a crucial role in our team. Her height is very important on defense and attacking the net."

Manabat backed Branislav’s word, saying that she can feel tht her hard work in training is paying off.

“Sa sinabi naman po ni coach parang hundred percent naman po. Bale nate-train naman po yun eh. May seven months na po akong nagte-training so siguro po hundred percent na.”

But knowing that it’s going to be a very tight competition, Manabat doesn’t want to hype it.

She wants her game do the talking.

“Siguro po dito sa Invitationals makikita kung hundred percent na talaga ako.”