United VC out to unite volleyball

A volleyball team featuring the biggest stars of bitter rivals Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University is set to take off in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

United VC, a team borne out of the heated rivalry between the Lady Eagles and the Lady Spikers, is tipped to shake the tectonic plates of Philippine volleyball as it joins the PSL All-Filipino Conference this July.

Former Pocari Sweat star Michele Gumabao of La Salle and former BaliPure libero Denden Lazaro of Ateneo are set to serve as cornerstones of the new team, which is tipped to fill the huge void that will be created by the absence of RC Cola-Army this year.

Also expected to suit up are Erika Alkuino, Angeli Tabaquero and Wensh Tiu while other stars from La Salle and Ateneo are set to be jumping in as soon as they have processed their release from their respective ballclubs.

The squad has yet to commit to a major sponsor, but it is already in the process of talking to possible backers, said team manager Joshua Ylaya, who used to play for La Salle in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

The coaching staff is also already in place as well as the timeline of their training camp.

“The main reason why we called the team ‘united’ is because we wanted to show that we can play together despite our differences in the past. At the end of the day, it’s just one sport and we can play competitively together.”

Ylaya represented the team in the league’s second team owners’ meeting Tuesday in Bonifacio Global City. A grand launch is in the pipeline as soon as the team has been assembled.

One team, one vision

The rivalry between Ateneo and La Salle is one for the books.

La Salle is ruling women’s volleyball for the past several years until Alyssa Valdez and the Lady Eagles came out of nowhere to knock the crown off its head.

Using the “heartstrong” mantra popularized by Thai coach Tai Bundit, the Lady Eagles conquered the 2014 and 2015 crown before Mika Reyes, Kim Fajardo. Kim Dy, Ara Galang and Dawn Macandili transported it back to La Salle in a thrilling three-game battle.

But everything is now water under the bridge.

Ylaya said their vision is to unite and make the sport grow.

"These players want the sport to grow; that's the reason why they agreed to our vision, which is to elevate the game of volleyball." "These players believe in our vision and they trusted us when we told them that we will take care of them and fight for them."

Ylaya said these players may be bitter rivals on the court, but they are good friends outside the court.

“They are good friends outside the court, but we really haven’t seen them play in one team. So it will be a fresh start for everyone. We wanted to put all of them together to show that they can play as one solid unit.”

Ylaya refused to comment about other members of the team, but in a photo leaked last week, Amy Ahomiro and Mae Tajima are in. An insider also added that prized setter Jem Ferrer might also throw her hat and give other PSL playmakers like Rhea Dimaculangan and Kim Fajardo a run for their money.

Ylaya, however, reiterated that everything is still carefully being plotted as their goal is to assert their dominance over other super teams like Petron, Foton and F2 Logistics.

Yes, they may be biggest rivals on the court, but when push comes to shove, they are capable of playing beautiful music together.