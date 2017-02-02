Three queens join Cignal

After finishing dead last in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix last year, Cignal made another strong recruiting coup when it tapped three of the best players in the country today – Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Honey Royse Tubino – to serve as its anchors in the PSL Invitational Conference this March.

Cignal team manager Edgar Barroga said the hiring is already cast in stone as Daquis, Gonzaga and Tubino already reported in the HD Spikers’ training Thursday night at the Rizal Technological University gym.

Barroga said the troika would surely turn them into a championship contender as another able setter in May Macatuno would be joining them to replace Shawna-Lei Santos, Venus Bernal, Arlene Bernardo and veteran Micmic Laborte, who was elevated into the staff of two-time champion coach George Pascua.

They would be joining the already solid core of Mylene Paat, Chie Saet, Janine Marciano, Paneng Mercado, Len Cortel, Cherry Vivas, Sandra Delos Santos, Lourdes Patillano, Jheck Dionela and newly-acquired Maica Morada, turning the HD Spikers from a fringe squad into a powerhouse that can give Petron and F2 Logistics a serious run for their money.

"Sa totoo lang, medyo excited kami kasi matibay ang lineup." "Makikita mo na medyo mahina ang gitna pero marami naman sa kanila ang pwede na i-convert pagdating sa laro. So yun lang naman ang nakikita naming problema, pero kung sa opensa din lang, lalaban itong team na ito ng tatlong taon."

Superstars

Daquis, Gonzaga and Tubino are certified superstars.

Together with veteran playmaker Tina Salak, they carried RC Cola-Army to the title of the PSL Invitational last year after overpowering Est Cola of Thailand.

The Lady Troopers were all poised to sail back into the finals, but Daquis crashed with a foot injury in the crucial stretch of the All-Filipino Conference, prompting them to bomb out of championship contention.

After a sorry performance in the PSL Grand Prix due to their imports’ failure to jell, the Lady Troopers were required to undergo a mandatory eight-month military training that put Gonzaga and Tubino at the crossroads and Daquis without a team.

Although Gonzaga and Tubino were very much willing to oblige to their military duties, they also wanted to try their luck in the national team being assembled by Francis Vicente for the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

A source said both Gonzaga and Tubino are now processing their discharge from the Philippine Army.

"They really want to serve the country in a sport where they're good at — volleyball." "They are now processing their discharge from the Army to focus on representing the country in the SEA Games."

Gonzaga said it was fate that led her to her first commercial team outside Army.

"Actually, nung unang pasok namin, medyo kabado ako. I don't know. Magkahalong kaba at excitement na makita ko ang bago kong family." "Ang nakakatuwa naman, ng makita namin sila, talagang winelcome nila kami together with the coaching staff. Kaya ayun, unang laro pa lang, nag-get along namin kami agad." "Nagkataon lang talaga na dito kami napunta at ditto kami ni-lead ni Papa God."

Family

Like Gonzaga and Tubino, the transition would be seamless for Daquis.

Shortly after Volleyverse ran a story about PSL team officials desperately trying to locate her, Daquis called up to explain that “I’m just working on something important.”

Daquis said joining Cignal is like getting reunited with her family.

Pascua was her first coach at Far Eastern University and called the shots when Petron tallied a historic 13-0 sweep of the PSL All-Filipino Conference two years ago, the same tourney when Daquis emerged as Most Valuable Player.

She would also be reunited with Maica Morada and Cherry Vivas, who played with her for the Lady Tamaraws in the UAAP.

“We know that Army would always be my family, but I also grew up with some of the people in this team. So it really feels like going home.”

But a strong roster alone would not translate into an instant title.

Barroga said the challenge is now on Pascua on how these instruments would play beautiful music together.