Salak starts new journey

A new chapter in Tina Salak’s colorful volleyball career is about to unfold as she serves as assistant coach of Cocolife when it makes its debut in the 2017 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference this Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Salak, who led the Philippine Army to glorious finishes and represented the national team in various major tournaments, embarks on a new journey when she serves as deputy of head coach Obet Javier – the genius behind Arellano University’s masterful conquest of San Sebastian in the NCAA finals recently.

Her commanding presence in the bench would be a major boost to the neophyte squad that is composed of former stars from mortal rivals Ateneo and La Salle as well as the nucleus of newly crowned NCAA champion Arellano University.

Michele Gumabao will be at the helm while Denise Lazaro, Wensh Tiu, Erika Alkuino, Rosemarie Vargas, Therese Gaston, Eunice Galang, Anne Esguerra, Rhea Ramirez, Jovie Prado, Regine Arocha and Andrea Marzan.

Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Iris Ortega-Patrona, meanwhile, will be making a grand comeback together with Kay Martinez-Daly, a former La Salle playmaker who once shared the court with stars like Cha Cruz, Paneng Mercado and Michelle Datuin.

Martinez-Daly will be coming in as replacement for Mika Esperanza, who begged off to focus on her studies in medical school.

Chemistry

The heart and soul of La Salle’s championship runs, Gumabao said Salak is helping them develop their chemistry inside and outside the court.

Aside from that, she also instills the discipline and work ethic she acquired from Army and the national team that she led to a silver-medal finish in the 1995 Southeast Asian Games in Jakarta and bronze medal in the 2005 SEA Games in Manila.

"Coach Tina's presence is a necessity in bonding the whole team. Coach Tina is both strict and understanding." "The past week, she really taught us a lot as a team and I know in such a short amount of time we can still be competitive. Coach Tina doesn't look at anyone in our team any differently. We all go through the same rules and training that makes us one as a team."

Team official Joshua Ylaya added that Salak’s stint with the Asset Managers wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation of the Lady Troopers.