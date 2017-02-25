Realtors make grand return

Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. will be making a grand return in big-time sports as it joins the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference starting March 4 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Realtors, who campaigned in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) from 1993 to 2010, will be sponsoring a squad composed of superstars from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) with a young mentor in Michael Carino at the helm.

PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said he expects the squad headed by Exequel Robles to be very competitive and give PSL mainstays Petron, Cignal, Foton, Generika and neophyte Cocolife a serious fight.

"Sta. Lucia is known for its fighting spirit and winning tradition when it was still involved in professional basketball." "The team is already assembled and we're expecting it to hit the ground running."

Young team

Carino, who spearheaded College of Saint Benilde to a miraculous upset of San Sebastian College in the NCAA finals last year, said he has a young team capable of pulling off a surprise.

Former Lady Blazers Janine Navarro and Djanel Cheng will banner the squad as well as Ranya Musa, Rachel Austero, Melanie Torres, Lourdes Clemente, Nacael Gual, Cindy Imbo, Dana Henson, Jonna Sabete, Rica Enclona, Rialen Sante, Shaira Umandal.

Seasoned coach Sammy Acaylar was supposed to be the mentor, but begged off after getting appointed as head coach of the men’s national team and athletic director of University of Perpetual Help.