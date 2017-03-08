Is Pascua ready to face former team?

The battle between Cignal and Petron in the Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference on Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan will not just be a clash between two heavyweights trying to punch an early lead.

It would also be a reunion between George Pascua and his former team – Petron.

Tension and drama are expected to grip the air as Pascua banners the HD Spikers against the Blaze Spikers in what sideliners strongly believe as a possible preview of the semifinals — or even the finals — showdown.

The match will be very special for Pascua.

The mild-mannered former national team star is the same mentor who was at the helm when Petron built its squad with Gretchen Ho, Fille Cayetano, Dindin Manabat and Maica Morada serving as cornerstones three years ago.

The Blaze Spikers enjoyed greater heights in the 2014 Grand Prix when former Oregon star Alaina Bergsma of the United States and Erica Adachi of Brazil were recruited as imports, leading to their first PSL title.

The following year, the Blaze Spikers recruited stars Aby Marano and Rachel Anne Daquis to engineer a historic 13-0 record en route to winning the 2015 All-Filipino Conference crown in record-setting fashion.

But Petron appeared to have lost its magic in the Grand Prix.

With Bergsma failing to return, Adachi connived with compatriot Rupia Inck, but fell short against a rampaging Foton squad in a thrilling best-of-three finals showdown.

The Blaze Spikers settled for silver medal and Pascua was allowed to walk away while Daquis reunited with RC Cola-Army, Marano joined her former La Salle teammates at F2 Logistics and Manabat and Cayetano took a leave of absence due to pregnancy.

That’s why Pascua is quite excited to face his former team, which is now headed by his former assistant in Shaq Delos Santos.

“I’m excited. I want to see the progress they made.”

Experience

Aside from familiarity, Pascua said their experience would serve as their biggest advantage over the Blaze Spikers.

The HD Spikers are loaded with veteran stalwarts.

Aside from Daquis, they also recruited Jovelyn Gonzaga and Honey Royse Tubino from Cignal as well as Morada from Petron while retaining the services of former La Salle stars Chie Saet and Paneng Mercado, former San Beda spiker Janine Marciano and Far Eastern University scorer Cherry Vivas, who used to be Daquis’ college teammate.

On the other hand, the Blaze Spikers are dominated by young blood.

Save for Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Mika Reyes, Carmela Tunay, CJ Rosario, Carmina Aganon and Frances Molina are still in the early part of their careers in the club level.

"I think that's our biggest advantage." "We are older and wiser. I'm not saying that Aiza is not a seasoned player, I'm just saying that you can't discount the experience and leadership of Rachel, Jovelyn and Maica. They are all proven veterans."

Pascua added that he already has a pretty good idea on how to beat Petron.

"Ces (Molina), Mina (Aganon) and other players used to play under me for a couple of years. So I have a good idea on how to play against them. That's something we could use to our advantage." "If we will follow our game plan and keep our focus, I'm sure we can get this win."

When asked if his first meeting with his former club for the first time would be emotional, Pascua just laughed it off.

Obviously, he couldn’t wait to play against his former team and lead his new team to victory.