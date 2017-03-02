No pressure on Moro

Foton head coach Moro Branislav will be coming with very little – or zero – pressure in the 2017 Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference starting Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

After guiding the Tornadoes to a mighty conquest of PSL Grand Prix last year, hopes are high for the seasoned Serbian mentor this year with sideliners believing that he would easily dominate the country’s most prestigious club league.

But Branislav was shocked upon his arrival from Belgrade as more than half of the team bolted out after drawing tremendous interest from other clubs.

Rhea Dimaculangan and Sisi Rondina joined rival Petron while Carol Cerveza, Angeli Araneta, Patty Jane Orendain and Bia General were recruited by Generika-Ayala.

Left to carry the winning tradition were Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, Ivy Perez and Maika Ortiz.

EJ Laure also opted to stay, but she would join the Tornadoes after wrapping up her commitment with University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP.

Branislav said he finds challenge in the situation.

Branislav said he finds challenge in the situation.

"In my opinion, I find it more as a challenge." "It is surprising to find out that a lot of players moved out, but it's okay. That's volleyball. These are all club players. They always come and go. The challenge for a professional coach like me is how to make them work as one team. That's very challenging."

Eyes on the prize

The Invitationals would be a tough battle for Foton.

Petron — the Tornadoes’ mortal rival for the past two years — beefed up its roster as it acquired middle blocker Mika Reyes and spiker Carmela Tunay on top of Dimaculangan and Rondina, who will see action in the All-Filipino Conference.

Cignal also overhauled its roster with the recruitment of Rachel Anne Daquis, Honey Royse Tubino and Jovelyn Gonzaga from RC Cola-Army as well as Maica Morada from Petron to join the already solid core of Paneng Mercado, Janine Marciano, Mylene Paat and Cherry Vivas.

On the same note, Generika-Ayala also retooled its roster while neophyte Cocolife will bank on the tandem of Michele Gumabao from La Salle and Denden Lazaro from Ateneo; and St. Lucia will parade the stars from the NCAA like Lourdes Clemente, Coleen Bravo, Djanel Cheng and Janine Navarro.

But Branislav said the season-opening tournament is not the real battle.

He said the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan is the real test to their character as they go up against Asian heavyweights who ruled their respective club leagues.

"The Invitationals is a stage where everybody can make adjustments." "In my opinion the real battle is the Asian championships and the Grand Prix. This is the best club league in the Philippines and it would be great for Foton to represent the country. So for my opinion, there should be no pressure because this Invitationals is our jump-off (point) for the AVC and the Grand Prix."

Bounce back

The last time Foton campaigned in the prestigious continental tournament was last year in Binan City.

With three guest players in Gonzaga, Reyes, Aby Marano and a pair of imports in Lindsay Stalzer and Ariel Usher, the Tornadoes finished seventh behind champion NEC Red Rockets of Japan, Ba’yi Shenzhen of China, Bangkok Glass of Thailand, Altay Oskemen of Kazakhstan, Sarmayeh Bank of Iran and Lienvietpost Bank of Vietnam.

Branislav wasn’t their coach yet as he was still calling the shots for April 25 of North Korea, which ninth in the 12-team field.

That’s why Branislav is eager to bounce back and lead Foton to an impressive finish in the Asian club tourney.

"For me it is a very important tournament." "We have to prepare the team for that because all the best players in Asia will be playing there. We want to come up with a good performance in the Asian club this time."

Foton kicks off its campaign in the Invitationals against Cignal in the second game of the three-game opener.