Moro looks forward to semis

The Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference is barely a week old, but Foton head coach Moro Branislav is already bracing for a slam-bang battle in the semifinals.

Fresh from a straight-set conquest of neophyte Cocolife, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13, Branislav confidently believes that the Tornadoes would easily clinch one of the three semifinal slots at stake.

They are currently in the middle of the standing with a 1-1 win-loss card and still have three more matches left against Generika, Petron and Sta. Lucia, respectively, before coasting to the semifinals.

In the semis, the three squads will mix it up with a foreign team – a university team from Japan – while the bottom three will undergo a classification round to determine their final placing.

Branislav is optimistic that Foton will be one of the three semifinalists.

“Normally there are four teams; Cignal, Petron, Foton and Generika. Of these teams, I think Cignal, Petron and Foton can make it (to the semifinals).” “Normally there are four teams; Cignal, Petron, Foton and Generika. Of these teams, I think Cignal, Petron and Foton can make it (to the semifinals).” “For my opinion, Foton may play in the semifinals contra Petron or contra Cignal. I’m looking forward to it.”

Rocky road

But zooming all the way to the next round is easier said than done.

It’s going to be a rocky road for Foton.

Against an elite team like Cignal, Foton showed signs of vulnerability as veterans Dindin Manabat, Maika Ortiz and Rubie de Leon struggled to fit with fresh faces Gretchel Soltones, Katherine Villegas and Iumi Yongco.

The HD Spikers eked out a five-set victory.

"After this our focus is All-Filipino and other players like Jaja Santiago and EJ Laure will be coming in from their university league. We will be a complete team."

Branislav said he is looking forward to their match against Generika-Ayala this Saturday as a victory will put them in a better position to join heavyweights Cignal and Petron.

Generika-Ayala will be a tough nut to crack.

Some of Branislav’s former players like Angeli Araneta, Patty Orendain, Carol Cerveza and Bia General are there, giving Francis Vicente an inside information on how to crack the vaunted Foton defense.

But Branislav said they would come in prepared.

“For my opinion, this match against Generika will be interesting.”

“This will decide the semifinals. It’s going to be very interesting to see how we will play. We will be ready.”

Yes, the new season is barely a week old, but teams, especially Foton, are already jockeying for positions.

Every game counts.

The battle is getting more intense.