Mika delivers game-winner

The match was tied and things were getting a little interesting.

It was just their second game in the Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference, but the pressure and intensity were already building up, something that is comparable to that of a championship battle.

Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos was in limbo.

After finding themselves sputtering in the first set, the Blaze Spikers managed to claw their way back and tie the count at two sets apiece. Now, they need a little spark to turn things around and overcome this seasoned, well-oiled Cignal juggernaut.

Delos Santos took a long, serious look at his bench.

He was looking for a defensive presence to stop the veteran troika of Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis and Honey Royse Tubino from doing damage.

Finally, he found Mika Reyes – an ace blocker who is slowly coming out of her shell after opting to leave her comfort zone at La Salle.

“Bago magsimula ang fifth set, kinausap ko si Mika. Sabi ko sa kanya; kelangan mo mag-trabaho ng mabuti. Ikaw ang mag-lead sa depensa. Pigilan mo ang mga attackers ng kalaban lalo na si Jovelyn. Solusyunan natin yan.”

Still adjusting

Reyes’ move from F2 Logistics to Petron could be a stroke of a genius.

Aside from stepping out of the shadows of her college coach Ramil de Jesus and other equally brilliant blockers on the team like Aby Marano and Majoy Baron, Reyes is also getting a taste of how it feels to play with new teammates under a new system.

At Petron, Reyes is the chief middle blocker together with CJ Rosario while Marivic Meneses of University of Santo Tomas and Remy Palma of Far Eastern University will be coming on board in the All-Filipino Conference.

The opportunities are endless. But Delos Santos said Reyes is still a work in progress.

She may already be a polished blocker due to the long time she spent with a defense-minded guru in de Jesus, but they are still working on her running attacks, a weapon that would turn her into a complete player.

“Yung blocking nya okay na. Pero yung running spikes nya kailangan pa i-improve. Inaayos pa namin.”

Delos Santos added that it wouldn’t take long for Reyes to acquire that special skill.

“Sandali lang yan. Matapang at masipag naman sya eh. Makukuha din nya yan.”

Perfect play

Anyway, with Petron taking care of a razor-thin one-point lead, 13-12, off an attack by veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Reyes bravely blocked the furious attack launched by Gonzaga, a defensive play that was perfectly designed by Delos Santos.

“Palagi ko sinasabi ko sa kanya na i-stop si Jovelyn, bantayan mabuti at humanap ng tyempo para ma-block nya ng maganda. Mabuti at natyempuhan nya nung fifth set.”

But Reyes was not yet done.

The Blaze Spikers took the match point, 14-12, when Reyes deflected the attack by Daquis, prompting Molina to receive it.

Dimaculangan, then, came up with a perfect set to Reyes for a quick kill at the middle, triggering a wild celebration from the Blaze Spikers, who marched into the match as heavy underdogs but walked away as the victors.

Delos Santos couldn’t help but be proud of Reyes.

Delos Santos couldn't help but be proud of Reyes.

"Maganda yung last play na yun." "I challenged Mika to step up and she delivered. Naging maganda naman ang naging response nya sa hamon ko."

Delos Santos said Reyes may still be adjusting, but she had already displayed traces of her potential.

Obviously, the future has arrived.