Love for her kids sparks Iris’ return

Athletes play for various reasons.

Some players compete to earn a living while some play for the love of the sport, to keep on improving and validate themselves as the best in their chosen craft.

For volleyball legend Iris Patrona, she would be making a comeback for a very special reason: To serve as role model and inspiration to her children.

Probably one of the deadliest attackers this game had ever seen, Patrona would be making a come back as she suits up for neophyte Cocolife when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) rolls out its Invitational Conference on March 4 at the FilOil Flying V Arena.

Patrona, who led De La Salle University to its first University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball crown in 1999, said when the opportunity to return was presented to her by Asset Managers’ team official Joshua Ylaya, she wasted no time in cementing her commitment.

“My husband (former Ateneo superstar Vic Patrona) was contacted by Joshua and told him that they are looking for an open spiker for a new team. So we considered to try it out.”

She said her love for her kids led to her decision to give her volleyball career another try.

“The decision is more of because we want our kids to be inspired. We want them to be future volleyball players as well. So we have to show them that their parents, Vic and I, also once excelled in the sport.”

Game-changer

Patrona’s journey in the UAAP is like a page torn out of a sport novel.

Before Mika Reyes electrified the crowd with her megawatt smile, before Ara Galang delivers those rock-solid hits, it was Patrona who has been dominating the landscape of collegiate volleyball.

In a special feature published by Volleyverse in July, Patrona bravely narrated how she powered the Lady Spikers to their first UAAP crown in 1999 and how she sparked its doom all because of wrong decisions brought by immaturity.

She arrived at the school’s Taft campus at exactly the same time a young mentor from Far Eastern University in Ramil de Jesus got hired. They turned the Lady Spikers from a cellar-dweller into a champion, but an incident in an out-of-town tournament crushed the very foundation that they established.

After that, Patrona moved to the school’s biggest rival – Ateneo de Manila University – and vowed to single-handedly doom the school she led to the title.

“I enrolled at Ateneo. It’s not really because I wanted to become an Atenean, but because I wanted to play against La Salle.” “I enrolled at Ateneo. It’s not really because I wanted to become an Atenean, but because I wanted to play against La Salle.” “I still have one more season in the UAAP and I want to show everybody that I can stand on my own. And besides, coach Ramil wasn’t talking to me. Nobody was talking to me. So I just did what I had to do and went on with my life. I was so young during that time and I think it was pride that’s taking its toll.”

But the ice-cold relationship between Patrona and de Jesus didn’t last long.

In an elevator ride, she found herself standing next to the man who was responsible for her sacking.

“It was coach Ramil. Yes, just the two of us inside the elevator!” “It was coach Ramil. Yes, just the two of us inside the elevator!” “He broke the ice, saying: Hi Iris, how are you? I froze. I wasn’t prepared for that meeting. We didn’t talk much about volleyball, but from the 9th floor down, we talked as if nothing happened.” “If I could turn back time and take back everything I did, I would do it. But it as too late.”

An old hand in collegiate volleyball said La Salle wouldn’t be the La Salle we know today if not for Patrona, who was then known as Iris Ortega.

The source said Patrona is a game-changer.

“La Salle wouldn’t be the tough team it is now if not for what happened in 1999. All La Salle players know that coach Ramil means business. If he can drop an MVP like Iris from the lineup, he can also do it to other players. That’s how serious he is in winning.” “La Salle wouldn’t be the tough team it is now if not for what happened in 1999. All La Salle players know that coach Ramil means business. If he can drop an MVP like Iris from the lineup, he can also do it to other players. That’s how serious he is in winning.” “Iris simply revolutionized La Salle volleyball program. After her era, a long line of players started to enter the campus. She opened the gate wide open for other players to enter.”

No pressure

But everything is now water under the bridge.

Patrona had patched things up with de Jesus and her former teammates like former Foton skipper Ivy Remulla and F2 Logistics’ team manager Hollie Reyes. She even campaigned in the V-League and in the inaugural season of the PSL in 2013.

She’s also working to get back in shape knowing the demands of club league.

“Yes, there’s pressure in a sense that volleyball is not as popular before as it is now. There are a lot of young talents and expectations are high.”

Patrona said Reyes and another legend in Tina Salak has been working hard to help her prepare for her return. They may not be joining her inside the gym, but they are briefing her on what to expect and how to handle pressure, especially from social media.

“I have friends who are giving me tips like Hollie and Tina Salak. They advice me to do my best and just enjoy playing. They also told me not to be affected by social media.” “I have friends who are giving me tips like Hollie and Tina Salak. They advice me to do my best and just enjoy playing. They also told me not to be affected by social media.” “I just have to provide maturity to the team and contribute. I know this is a new team and no one expects much due to our one-month preparation. I’ll try to provide the leadership and motivation to my younger teammates and perform at a level which I can do.”

Future plan

She emphasized that the future will all boil down to how she will perform this conference.

“I really cannot say if I will be playing for good. I still have to test the waters and check if I can still be competitive. So let’s see what will happen this conference before I re-asses my plans.”

Patrona said volleyball has been a part of her system and it’s really hard to turn her back on the game.

“I really never thought I’ll play again this year. Before, I thought that I would stop playing if I reach 30. But no, it’s already in my system so when Joshua came with an offer, it’s really hard to say no.”

Patrona said she knows making a return to competitive game would never be easy.

The long hours of training, the pressure, the anxiety would be too much to bear.

It’s going to be a major sacrifice.

But she’ll do it, anyway.

She’ll do it for the love of her kids and for the love of volleyball.