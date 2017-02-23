Lady Chiefs put premium on chemistry

Joining a rookie, untested team in Cocolife was a cakewalk for the reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion Arellano University.

Peter Cayco, the good-natured owner of the school, told Volleyverse that the Lady Chiefs put more premium on chemistry in deciding to compete for the Asset Managers in the 2017 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference starting March 4 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Also the acting president of Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI), Cayco said a score of club teams was wooing the Lady Chiefs, including head coach Obet Javier.

But in the end, the team decided to join Cocolife for a chance to play together and gain massive experience that they would need in defending their collegiate crown next year.

"A lot of teams came with attractive offers." "But the girls don't want to play for different teams. Gusto nila sama-sama pa din sila para tuloy-tuloy ang pag-develop ng chemistry for next year's NCAA."

Among those who will join the Asset Managers are Regine Arocha, Andre Marzan, Rhea Ramirez, Mary Anne Esguerra, Eunice Galang and Jovie Prado, who was named Most Valuable Player of the NCAA finals.

Javier, who was given with the Coach of the Year award, will sit as mentor.

Massive experience

Joining the club league as a solid team gives a collegiate team massive experience.

Two years ago, the core of De La Salle University featuring Mika Reyes, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron and Kim Fajardo joined the Cha Cruz and Paneng Mercado in donning the colors of Meralco for the PSL Grand Prix.

The Power Spikers may have fared way below expectation, but the experience they gained paid a handsome reward as La Salle reclaimed its University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) crown after blasting rival Ateneo de Manila University in a best-of-three series.

Cayco said his wards’ ultimate goal is to gain experience playing against the best club players in the country.

Aside from cornerstones Michele Gumabao and Denden Lazaro, the young Lady Chiefs will also get a golden chance to learn from iris Ortega-Patrona, the legendary open spiker who steered La Salle to its first UAAP crown in 1999.

"Siguradong magandang experience ang makukuha ng mga bata." "I always tell them that they are free to join any (PSL) team. Pero syempre, mas maganda kung magkakasama kayo. Mas okay yun kasi sama-sama kayo matututo at mago-grow both as a person and as a player. Mabuti at nangyari naman."

Also set to see action for the Asset Managers are Rose Vargas, Mika Esperanza, Therese Gaston, Erika Alkuino and Wensh Tiu.