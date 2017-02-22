Lady Chiefs out to power Cocolife

Neophyte Cocolife made a major recruiting coup when it tapped the nucleus of newly-crowned National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion Arellano University to boost its bid in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference on March 4.

Asset Managers team official Joshua Ylaya made the announcement, saying that they have already reached an agreement with the starting six of the Lady Chiefs as well as its head coach in Obet Javier.

Javier, who was named NCAA Coach of the Year, will assume the coaching cudgels of Cocolife after discussion with American Airess Padda fizzled out.

Padda said she wants to focus on steering Adamson University in its University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) campaign, something which the Asset Managers stronly respect.

Cocolife, however, is set to issue a statement to clarify the matter.

Ylaya, however, stressed that Javier is always a great choice.

“One of our partners used to be his player and kilala na niya ang management.” “One of our partners used to be his player and kilala na niya ang management.” “I also believe that Cocolife and Arellano have a very good working relationship, which made coach Obet a perfect choice for us.”

Aside from Javier, also joining Cocolife are Arellano’s key players like Regine Arocha, Andrea Marzan, Rhea Ramirez, Mary Anne Esguerra, Eunice Galang and Finals Most Valuable Player Jovie Prado.

“We told them that we can keep them intact. The Invitationals will also give the players a good experience as they team-up with veterans Michele Gumabao, Denden Lazaro, Rose Vargas and Iris Patrona.”

Short term

Ylaya, however, stressed that the deal is just until the end of the Invitationals around April.

He said they don’t want to interfere in Arellano’s preparation in defending its NCAA title.

“We told them that we would like to lock them long term, but they just came from a championship. They haven’t done other necesarry things after winning the title.” “We told them that we would like to lock them long term, but they just came from a championship. They haven’t done other necesarry things after winning the title.” “We don’t want to pressure the girls and Coach Obet. We want them to think things over. We are not closing the doors on them.”

He added that the recent championship experience of Javier and the Lady Chiefs will boost their morale as rookies in the country’s most prestigious club league.

“Yes makakatulong na they have the heart of a champion and sanay na sila sa dikdikan na laban. And besides, they won’t be champions for nothing.”

Underdogs

The incoming Invitationals will be a dogfight.

Petron is tipped to lord it over with the acquisition of Mika Reyes and Carmela Tunay while Cignal turned from good to great with the inclusion of superstars Honey Royse Tubino, Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga.

Of course, Foton and F2 Logistics will still be there while new-look Generika is also capable of springing surprises.

Ylaya said they will be coming in as heavy underdogs.

“We consider ourselves as underdogs. We haven’t started training completely knowing na in two weeks time mag-start na yung conference.”

Still, the Asset Managers strongly believe that they can put up a good fight against other veteran teams.