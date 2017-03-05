Jaja’s cheer fires up Dindin

Dindin Manabat’s husband and daughter were at the gallery cheering for her when she spearheaded Foton in its opening-day match in the Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

But they didn’t deliver the loudest cheer.

The loudest cheer came from a player who serves as her biggest – or rather, tallest – prayer warrior: Jaja Santiago.

The competitive atmosphere somehow melted when Santiago was spotted cheering wildly for Manabat, who is tipped to have a banner year after giving birth to a bouncing baby girl last year.

Every time Manabat fires an attack, Santiago was making sure to respond with a scream of support, something that would put even the UAAP pep squads to shame.

In one fleeting moment, when the Tornadoes were down by five points in the first set, Santiago called Manabat’s attention to extend word of her all-out support.

Her older sister looked at her.

Then, Santiago yelled: Ate Din, tiwala ka lang sa sarili mo. Kaya mo yan!

Manabat smiled before unleashing a booming smash.

When the smoke cleared, Manabat had a wonderful all-around performance with 16 attacks, two blocks and three aces for 21 points next to her name.

The Tornadoes may have fell short to the HD Spikers, but Manabat is obviously inspired with all the love coming from her prayer warriors.

From her husband to her daughter to her sister, everybody is rooting for her.

Without a doubt, this is going to be her year.