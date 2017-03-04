Gumabao vows to storm back

Cocolife team captain Michele Gumabao’s return to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference may have ended in a disaster, but she still considers it as a learning experience.

It wasn’t a bad start, after all.

Gumabao was limited to just eight points as the Asset Managers have been turned down by the Lifesavers in four sets; 20-25, 15-25, 25-21,16-25.

She said the game tested their power and grit as a new team but admitted she didn’t expect anything.

"Todays game was a learning stage for us." "Para sa akin naman kasi personally wala akong ine-expect out of myself and my teammates. I just wanted to see kung nasaan kami kung ano yung simula namin." "So it is a not parang a bad start naman for me although talo lang yan isang game lang naman yan."

Difference

Gumabao observed that lack of communication and their differences have defined their sluggish debut.

“I think siguro yung communication lang talaga yung kulang namin at yung pagkakakilala namin sa isa’t-isa because we came from different schools, different patterns, different styles of playing.”

But there’s no one to blame aside from themselves as she admitted that they also lack preparation.

"So doon sa konting time na binigay sa amin to train di namin magagawa lahat yun. Siyempre fault namin yun nasa sa amin yun." "So yung pagkatalo naming yun nasa sa amin yun. And its a good thing also kasi alam namin kaya namin habulin."

Challenge

Yes, it is another challenge for the former UAAP Most Valuable Player.

Gumabao, however, emphasized that she’s ready to embrace it because it is part of her job.

"Challenge for us siyempre pero athletes naman kami sanay kami sa challenge. We live for the pressure, for the game at ito yung dahilan kung bakit kami nagttrain. Ito na nga yun nakita namin kung nasaan kami." "From here theres no way but up. Today's game was just a benchmark for us and a way for us to learn more about ourselves and our team."

This is nothing new to Gumabao.

She’s been through it before.

And she would surely come back stronger, better.