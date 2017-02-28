Generika-Ayala bares its target

Minutes after the formal announcement of their partnership with giant conglomerate Ayala Corp., Generika-Ayala head coach Francis Vicente revealed his goal when they march to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference.

Vicente, also the head coach of the national women’s team, said they are looking at nothing but a podium finish in the season-opening conference that goes full blast this Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Generika-Ayala is beaming with pride and potential.

The franchise won a title in its first conference with the league when members of the Philippine Army like Tina Salak, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Rachel Anne Daquis donned its colors.

The following conference, it absorbed the core of La Salle and finished bridesmaid to Petron in the PSL Grand Prix of 2014.

Then, the Lifesavers took a one-year hiatus before resurfacing with different set of players and a new mentor in Vicente, who immediately piloted them to a pair of fifth-place finishes.

This year, hopes are high. And the Lifesavers are leaving no stone unturned in achieving their target.

"For this season, the goal is to come up with a podium finish." "Pwedeng mangyari yun kasi we have experienced players already. These players came from champion teams, kahit papano madadala nila yun."

Solid lineup

Vicente is referring to four players from Foton and one from Petron, all of whom have already won a pair of titles in the country’s most prestigious semi-professional league.

Angeli Araneta, Bia General, Patty Orendain and Carol Cerveza transferred from two-time champion Tornadoes while Acy Masangkay used to be the first setter of another two-time champion in the Blaze Spikers.

Another winner in Gen Casugod will serve as skipper as she leads the young core of Roselle Baliton, Kat Arado, Judith Abil, Rosalie Pepito, Angelica Macabalitao, Yvonne Reyes, Mikaela Reyes, Shirley Salamagos, Shaya Adorador, Angelica Legacion, Maristella Baang, Ynna Pagdanganan and Fiola Mae Ceballos.

Former Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Mayie Prochina and Nene Chavez will serve as assistant coaches while Karl Dimaculangan will be the trainer.

"I'm very confident that this line-up will go beyond expectations." "They will be competitive in a way that 'a team should not relax on this team.' Everybody is working for teamwork and camaraderie. I'm sure that all of this hard work will be fruitful."

Big challenge

With such a solid roster and a strong backer in Ayala Corp., Vicente admitted that there’s pressure for them to win.

“Sa pangalan palang na Ayala mape-pressure ka na. There is pressure already kahit ‘di nila banggitin na ‘you have to win.”

He, however, said they are ready to turn the pressure into motivation, to strive harder and achieve their goal.