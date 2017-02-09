Foton revamp shocks Moro

Foton coach Moro Branislav was shocked to find out that majority of his players will no longer return when they compete in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference this March.

The prized Serbian guru, who led the Tornadoes to the title of the PSL Grand Prix last year, arrived in the country last week and immediately buckled down to work only to find out that Rhea Dimaculangan, Sisi Rondina, Kara Acevedo, Carol Cerveza, Patty Orendain, Angeli Araneta and Bia General will be suiting up for different teams this year.

Dimaculangan and Rondina moved to Petron while Orendain, Araneta, Cerveza and General joined Generika.

Acevedo, for her part, is still looking for a new team.

Left on the Tornadoes’ roster are Jaja Santiago, Maika Ortiz, Dindin Manabat, EJ Laure, Ivy Perez together with newcomers Jen Reyes and Glayssa Faith Torres.

“Okay, this is a surprise that I only had eight players on my first day of work.”

Most important thing

But more than steering Foton back to the title, Branislav bared that he’s concern about the country’s national team program.

A seasoned campaigner in the European circuit before calling the shots for the North Korean national team and the PSL Manila in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship, Branislav said national team should be prioritized over collegiate and club leagues.

In the Philippines, there are two collegiate leagues, UAAP and NCAA, as well as two club leagues, PSL and Philippine V-League. But the national team program still remains in the development stage.

“In the past seven days, I understand the problem of Philippine volleyball. Why is there two commercial leagues and two university leagues and this is only in the Philippines.”

The 59-year old guru was at courtside in the opening of the UAAP over the weekend and was shocked that the league can fill up the arena while the support to the national team program is not really overwhelming.

“I go and see the first day in the university league and watched four teams play. The national team is very important. This is not good for Philippine volleyball. They cannot focus on the quality of the game if there are too many leagues.

Branislav said he still wants to help the national team in whatever capacity.

And playing a crucial role to the progress of Philippine volleyball will be his greatest legacy.