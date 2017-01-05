Foreign teams to invade PSL

At least three foreign teams are set to land in Manila when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference unfurls next month.

A league insider confirmed that teams from South Korea and Japan would be invited as well as the juniors national team of Thailand, which was clobbered by RC Cola-Army in a thrilling finals duel last year.

The source said PSL team owners would be having a meeting on Friday to iron out the details and finalize the calendar for 2017.

PSL president Ramon Suzara confirmed the source’s claim, saying that they are already putting finishing touches on their invitation to these top-flight foreign clubs.

Based on the initial tournament format, the six PSL teams would battle in the classification phase with three squads joining the three foreign teams in the final round.

It’s almost a go, but everything would be finalized in the next few days.

Loaded calendar

It’s going to be a very busy year for the PSL.

Aside from the Invitational Conference, the league would also campaign in the Hong Kong Invitational Tournament in the former Crown colony from March 10 to 12 as well as in the prestigious Thai-Denmark Super League in Thailand from March 24 to 31.

Last year, the PSL All-Star team of Cha Cruz, Rachel Anne Daquis, Michelle Gumabao and Aby Marano took Bangkok by storm as the slugged it out against topnotch teams like Bangkok Glass, 3BB Nakornnont and King Cobra.

The league would also roll out the PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in all weekends of May while the PSL Annual Rookie Draft is set on May 19.

The All-Filipino Conference is set from May to July, but will take a breather from May 23 to 31 as Foton flies to Kazakhstan to compete in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship.

The league, however, would have its turn in welcoming Asian stars when it hosts the Asian Seniors Women’s Championship from Aug. 9 to 17 before throwing its full support to Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc., which would send a team to the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur from Aug. 19 to 31.

We are very supportive to the plans and program of LVPI. This is our way of giving it back to the federation.

Four-nation meet

But the most exciting part of the calendar is the four-nation meet.

Suzara said they would formally inaugurate the ASEAN Grand Prix, a prestigious tourney borne out of the good relationship among countries like Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The tournament – which has a home-and-away format patterned after the Asean Basketball League – has been in the pipeline for the past three years and Suzara confirmed that it’s almost a done deal.

Suzara wields clout in the Asian Volleyball Confederation for being the chairman of the powerful marketing and development commission as well as a distinguished member of the International Volleyball Federation.

We still have one more meeting, but I’m optimistic that we can roll it out this year.

The league would close its year with another explosive conference – the PSL Grand Prix – where a fresh batch of imports would be arriving to dazzle the fans with their deadly brew of skills, power and beauty.

The Tornadoes, led by Lindsay Stalzer and Ariel Usher, ruled the tournament last year as they overpowered Petron, which paraded the tandem of Stephanie Niemer and Serena Warner.