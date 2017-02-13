Cocolife grooms Iris for major role

Returning Iris Patrona is expected to play a crucial role when Cocolife makes its debut in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference on March 4 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Asset Managers’ team official Joshua Ylaya said they strongly believe Patrona still has a lot of gas left on her and she is tipped to see a lot of action in the open spiker position.

One of the strongest hitters collegiate volleyball had ever seen, Patrona was the Most Valuable Player when La Salle clinched its first University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball crown in 1999.

Then, she campaigned in the Philippine V-League and starred for PCSO Bingo Milyonaryo in the inaugural season of the country’s most prestigious club league. She is married to Vic Patrona – an equally powerful spiker from Ateneo de Manila University.

Ylaya said although Patrona had stayed a way from volleyball from quite some time, she has done a marvelous job keeping herself in shape after giving birth to her second baby last year.

“If you know Iris, you can say that she’s a fitness freak. She’s working very hard to keep herself and shape even if she’s been away from the volleyball court.” “If you know Iris, you can say that she’s a fitness freak. She’s working very hard to keep herself and shape even if she’s been away from the volleyball court.” “We tapped her to be part of the team not just to be a mere decoration, but to help us in our offense. She’s been very hungry to prove herself again and is very much willing to compete against the volleyball stars of this generation.”

Ylaya, who is also a former La Salle star and a good friend of the Patrona couple, said he won’t be surprised if Patrona gives younger players a run for their money.

“Iris is very competitive. I expect her to get major minutes in the open spiker position.”

Patrona and the Asset Managers will have their official training on Tuesday.

Pressure

Returning from a very long layoff isn’t a cakewalk for a women’s volleyball player.

A former PSL MVP in Venus Bernal made her return in the Grand Prix last year after two years of absence, but greatly struggled against younger, more aggressive spikers.

She failed to see major minutes for Cignal and often played behind newly acquired attackers Janine Marciano and Paneng Mercado.

Patrona admitted that there’s mounting pressure on her shoulders, especially in this time and age when volleyball players are being judged on social media. But she would handle it like a pro as she seeks advice from former La Salle teammate Hollie Reyes and former Army skipper Tina Salak.

“Yes, there’s pressure in a sense that volleyball was not as popular before as it is now.” “Yes, there’s pressure in a sense that volleyball was not as popular before as it is now.” “But I have friends who are giving me tips like Hollie and Tina. They advice me to do my best and just enjoy playing. They also told me not to be affected by comments from the social media.”

Ylaya said Patrona shouldn’t be too hard on herself.

“We believe Iris still has it.” “Her leap may not be as strong as before, but her power is still there. Malakas pa din pumalo. She’s still the same Iris Ortega that we used to admire.”

Ylaya added that Patrona is just perfect for the team.

“Our team is a combination of Ateneo and La Salle players, so having Iris in the lineup perfectly epitomizes that image. She led La Salle to the title before transferring to Ateneo and getting married to an Atenean volleyball player. She’s what ‘United VC’ is all about.”

Excitement

Ylaya said Patrona’s return sparked excitement among members of the team.

In fact, Michele Gumabao, who will be the designated team captain, couldn’t wait to be re-united with Patrona, whom she considers as her mentor – her elder sister – not only in La Salle, but also during their playing days with the PCSO Bingo Milyonaryo.

Aside from Gumabao, Mika Esperanza, Therese Gaston and Denise Lazaro are also all excited to share the court with a player whom they used to admire when they were still high school players.

“Everybody is excited, but it was Michele who is very vocal in saying that she’s looking forward to a reunion with her ate Iris.”

Ylaya added that Gumabao couldn’t wait to learn a lot from Patrona on and off the court.