Cignal parades same core

Cignal will be parading an intact lineup when it marches to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference this March.

Despite finishing dead last in the Grand Prix last year, the HD Spikers opted to keep their core intact in a bid to regain the elite status they used to enjoy.

Janine Marciano, Stephanie Mercado, Chie Saet, Jheck Dionela, Len Cortel, Sandra Delos Santos, Cherry Vivas, Mylene Paat and Lourdes Patillano would all return, vowing to come up with a better performance under the mentorship of champion coach George Pascua.

Only retired Venus Bernal, Arlene Bernardo and Filipino-American Shawna-Lei Santos would not be around.

Veteran Michelle Laborte will also not return as Pascua taped her to become his assistant coach.

Pascua, who guided Petron to a historic sweep of the PSL All-Filipino Conference in 2015, said what he has is a strong and fighting team that is very much familiar with each other.

“Actually, yung mga players before eh talagang magkakakilala na.” “Actually, yung mga players before eh talagang magkakakilala na.” “Nasubok na ang samahan ng mga yan kaya hindi na kami mahihirapan sa jelling at pag-develop ng chemistry”

New additions

Former Petron skipper Maica Morada, Cherry Nunag and Pau Soriano are said to be joining the fray pending the formal signing of their respective contracts with the HD Spikers.

Soriano, however, will not see action until the Grand Prix in October as she still has to serve the league-mandated one-year suspension.

“Sila yung mga potential players na gusto namin kunin pero hindi pa nakakapirma kase undecided pa.” “Sila yung mga potential players na gusto namin kunin pero hindi pa nakakapirma kase undecided pa.” “Siguro tintimbang din nila ang offers ng ibang teams. Practicality wise, kailangan din nilang i-consider yun.”

The past year has been miserable for Cignal.

After a sour performance in the All-Filipino Conference, the HD Spikers made a recruiting coup[ by adding Bernal, Marciano, Paat, Patillano, Santos and Mercado with Olympian Lynda Morales and 6-foot-5 opposite spiker Laura Schaudt serving as import.

But the experiment failed as Morales crashed with a season-ending injury while the HD Spikers struggled to develop their chemistry inside and outside the court.

“Sana this year makuha na namin. Maghahanda kaming mabuti kasi hindi biro ang labanan ngayon.”