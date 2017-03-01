Is Casugod ready for major role?

Head coach Francis Vicente tapped Gen Casugod to lead the vastly-improved Generika-Ayala in the 2017 Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference starting this weekend at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.
Vicente said Casugod perfectly fits the bill.
He stressed that the Lifesavers’ coaching staff wants to see her grow as an athlete by giving her a major responsibility, which she readily accepted by heart.
Vicente added it is one of the goals of the growing partnership of Generika and Ayala Corp. — to build future leaders.
Casugod is responding vey well.
Vicente said the prized middle blocker from Far Eastern University is now ready to take charge and regain the confidence she lost few years ago.
Casugod admitted that there’s pressure, but vowed that she will not let it affect her performance in the prestigious league.
Making some crucial adjustments help her and the rest of the Lifesavers jell in order to build a rock-solid unit.
“Yung natira sa amin galing sa lumang team na line-up ngayon sa Invitationals, tatlo lang. So, ang ginagawa namin adjust every training.”
Casugod said they’ll keep on challenging themselves to become top contenders this season.