Is Casugod ready for major role?

Head coach Francis Vicente tapped Gen Casugod to lead the vastly-improved Generika-Ayala in the 2017 Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference starting this weekend at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Vicente said Casugod perfectly fits the bill.

He stressed that the Lifesavers’ coaching staff wants to see her grow as an athlete by giving her a major responsibility, which she readily accepted by heart.

“It’s part of her motivation and growth. It’s not only me who decided on that, it’s the whole coaching staff and management.”

Vicente added it is one of the goals of the growing partnership of Generika and Ayala Corp. — to build future leaders.

“We are building her to be a future leader. Yun naman ang purpose ng Generika-Ayala to build future leaders. Hindi lang sa paglalaro ng volleyball kung hindi as a future corporate employee or boss.”

Casugod is responding vey well.

Vicente said the prized middle blocker from Far Eastern University is now ready to take charge and regain the confidence she lost few years ago.

“Basta para sa future niya itong ginagawa namin. Maganda yung nagiging resulta dahil nagiging confident siya.”

Pressure

Casugod admitted that there’s pressure, but vowed that she will not let it affect her performance in the prestigious league.

“Oo, sobrang pressure sa amin lalo na din sa akin as a team captain kasi bago yung team at nasali yung Ayala. Pero unti-unti naman naming tinatanggal yun. Kasi ang (mindset) namin maglaro lang.”

Making some crucial adjustments help her and the rest of the Lifesavers jell in order to build a rock-solid unit.

“Okay na. Still, naga-adjust pa kami sa isa’t-isa kasi nga karamihan sa amin gaking ng probinsya at yung iba galing ng ibang teams.” “Okay na. Still, naga-adjust pa kami sa isa’t-isa kasi nga karamihan sa amin gaking ng probinsya at yung iba galing ng ibang teams.” “Yung natira sa amin galing sa lumang team na line-up ngayon sa Invitationals, tatlo lang. So, ang ginagawa namin adjust every training.”

Casugod said they’ll keep on challenging themselves to become top contenders this season.

“Pagdating na lang ng games, doon namin malalaman kung ano pa yung dapat i-improve namin as a team.”