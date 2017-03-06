Is Bang perfect for spiker’s role?

Petron’s Bang Pineda stripped off the jersey of a libero to assume the role of an attacker in the Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference.

Lighting up the scoreboard, however, is nothing new for the attractive former Adamson star.

Pineda served as an open spiker for the Lady Falcons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) together with Pau Soriano and Mayette Zapanta.

Then, she started to play defensive specialist when she suited up for Cagayan Valley in Philippine V-League where she earned Best Digger award.

Last year, she joined noted defense specialist Jen Reyes in manning the backline, giving Petron an elite defense that pushed them to the finals of the PSL Grand Prix.

But with new acquisition Rondina and returning Bernadeth Pons and Remy Palma not available until the PSL All-Filipino Conference in July, Petron had a huge hole in its attack zone.

So head coach Shaq Delos Santos rolled the dice and moved Pineda back to being a spiker while recruiting former UST ace Dancel Dusaran to serve as libero.

"Actually ang alam ko ngayon lang naman since yung iba naming players nasa UAAP pa like Rondina, Pons, Palma." "Dapat ako na talaga yung libero kaso tinawagan ako ni coach na kulang kami sa spiker tsaka sa player then kasabay pa ng UAAP." "Kaya parang kung hahanap lang din sila ng spiker na kasing laki ko lang din, ka-skills ko lang din – mas mahirap maghanap, kaya ako nalang ginawang spiker. Tapos naghanap nalang ng libero which is mas madali hanapin."

Double time

Switching from a defender into an attacker is not an easy task, especially for a five-foot-four like Pineda.

Pineda admitted that she has to undergo major adjustments for her new role.

"Medyo sobrang naga-adjust pa ako kasi mahirap kasi yung libero to spiker kesa spiker to libero." "Kailangan mag-double time talaga since sa pagiging libero receive receive lang ako, defense. Tapos pag-spike, tatalon ako, magba-block ako. So, kailangan talaga mag-double time since maliit ako."

She knows what she’s capable of as a spiker.

And she’s willing to double her effort to be at her best.

“Siyempre marami pang kulang kasi alam ko naman sa sarili ko kung ano yung kaya ko tsaka kung ano naman talaga yung laro ko bilang spiker before.”

Pineda said she really missed being a spiker.

“Oo naman, sobra.”

And now that Pineda is back at the attack zone, expect Petron to explode anew.