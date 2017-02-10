Acaylar set for PSL return

Seasoned mentor Sammy Acaylar will be handling a new team when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) rolls out its Invitational Conference on March 4 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The current mentor of the men’s national team, Acaylar said they are very close to sealing a deal with their main sponsor, officially making them the seventh PSL squad together with powerhouse Petron, Foton, Cignal, Generika and neophyte Cocolife, which is bannered by former La Salle star Michele Gumabao and former Ateneo defensive ace Denise Lazaro.

A guest team from Japan would also be joining the mix when the season-opening conference enters the semifinals, according to PSL president Ramon Suzara in the press briefing Thursday.

Acaylar’s squad already started its training and some of the promising players from the NCAA showed up.

Coleen Bravo, Bianca Tripoli, Necelle Gual, Lourdes Clemente and Melanie Torres of Perpetual are cinch to make it as well as Djanel Cheng, Janine Navarro, Ranya Musa, Rachel Anne Austero and Jeanette Panaga of College of Saint Benilde.

Former Arellano stars Shirley Salamagos and Dana Henson are also tipped to barge in the final roster.

Acaylar said they are looking to bring at least four big-time players, three of them coming from Ateneo de Manila University. He, however, refused to name names, saying that everything is still in the drawing board.

“I liked what I saw in the first day of our training.” “I liked what I saw in the first day of our training.” “Our team would have a lot of potential players with some star players. But I don’t want to reveal the names of those players yet because it’s still being worked out. You’ll know very soon.”

Bounce back

Acaylar is one of the pioneer coaches in the league.

He steered Cignal to a couple of bridesmaid finishes before things went sour in the latter part of their working relationship.

In the previous Grand Prix, in fact, the HD Spikers finished dead last in the six-team field while Foton was crowned as champion with Petron emerging as runner-up.

Acaylar called it quits, prompting two-time champion George Pascua to replace him and engineer a rebuilding program where he netted RC Cola-Army superstars Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Royse Tubino to join the already solid core of Janine Marciano, Lourdes Patillano, Cherry Vivas and Stephanie Mercado.

Acaylar had moved on from that sorry episode.

He was appointed as athletic director of University of Perpetual Help while steering the school to an impressive finish in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

LVPI support

But the biggest blessing came from the country’s volleyball federation.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) acting president Peter Cayco appointed him as head coach of the men’s national team that will campaign in the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur following a thorough selection process participated by over 30 local coaches.

His appointment was showered with overwhelming support from volleyball community as around 70 players showed up in the first day of tryouts.

“If God closes a door, He opens a window.” “If God closes a door, He opens a window.” “I am very happy that I am given another chance to coach in the PSL and, at the same time, prove myself all over again. Rest assured that I would do my best to bounce back and turn this new team into a legitimate championship contender.”

Acaylar suddenly took a long pause before saying that he’s happy with how things had panned out despite all the challenges.

Yes, it’s true; if God closes a door, He opens a window.