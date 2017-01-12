Gumabao all set for PSL return

Michelle Gumabao is returning to the Philippine Superliga (PSL), after all.

A day after going on record to reveal the real reason of her departure from Pocari Sweat in the Philippine V-League, Gumabao revealed that she’s now looking for a PSL team where she can start all over again.

The former University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Most Valuable Player (MVP) said she wants to compete for a team that can make her hungry again and force her to strive for her first PSL crown.

The 24-year old Gumabao barged into the PSL with PCSO Bingo Milyonaryo before joining the core of De La Salle University in donned the colors of AirAsia and Generika in 2014.

But the following year, she craved for a new challenge, prompting her and long-time teammate Melissa Gohing to join Philips Gold.

After a couple of third-place finishes, the Lady Slammers opted to pack their bags for the V-League where they quickly won the Open Conference and Reinforced Conference titles.

Gumabao said she’s currently listening to offers, something which she denied herself of last year when she tried to stay local with Pocari Sweat.

“I’m looking for another team. I’m entertaining new offers. It’s something I denied myself of for one year when I decided to stay with Pocari.”

Rumor mill

With Gumabao formally confirming her departure from Pocari Sweat, the rumor mill is spinning wildly as to where she would land.

La Salle insiders said Gumabao is headed for F2 Logistics to re-unite with her college coach in Ramil de Jesus and former teammates Aby Marano and Cha Cruz.

The rumor has a grain of truth.

The Cargo Movers can surely accommodate her since Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy, Majoy Baron, Desiree Cheng and last year’s PSL All-Filipino Conference MVP Dawn Macandili would all suit up for the Lady Spikers in the UAAP wars next month.

Aside from F2 Logistics, Generika is also a potential landing spot as Francis Vicente – her coach in Philips Gold – reportedly expressed his interest to have her back.

Another intriguing destination is Cignal.

Multiple sources said the HD Spikers would make a run for her services in a bid to re-unite her with Paneng Mercado.

But Gumabao said the possibilities are endless.

"I'll do my best in another team." "I know that I worked hard both as a team captain and as a player. I may transfer to a new team and may not be the team captain, but I will welcome that because I want to play. I want to play with passion, I want to play the sport I love, with teammates that I love, with coaches and management that I respect and I can submit myself to."

She added that moving back to the PSL was not an easy decision.

“I don’t think magtatapat kami (Pocari Sweat). I’m trying to look for a team in the PSL, not in the V-League. I want to stay in the V-League, my ABS-CBN family is there, pero wala eh. Ayaw ko sabihin sa akin na lumipat lang ako ng team para kalabanin sila. Ayaw ko magkaroon ng ganung issue so I chose to step down.”

No comment

Pocari Sweat refused to issue any statement to address Gumabao’s spicy accusations.

Lady Warriors’ team manager Anthony Ty said an official statement would be released, but as of posting time, no word yet from their camp. Ty couldn’t be reached for comment.

A source said the Pocari Sweat management would no longer answer the issue.

“Di na daw sila maglalabas ng statement.”

For her part, Gumabao feels relieved after getting everything off her chest.

She’s finally free.

And now, she can finally move on and start fresh with a different team, in a different league.