Gonzaga’s greatest sacrifice

The possibility of competing for the national team serves as Jovelyn Gonzaga’s greatest motivation to leave the Philippine Army for Cignal in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference this March.

Gonzaga said the decision didn’t come easy as it took her several months of consultation with family and friends before arriving at what appears like the greatest sacrifice of her life.

After all, the Lady Troopers are her family – her home away from home – and packing her bags for something new is like leap of faith in which she has no guarantee whether she’ll sink or swim.

But she’ll do it anyway.

And it’s all because of her love for the country.

“Mahirap po na umalis sa Army kasi sila na ang comfort zone ko.” “Mahirap po na umalis sa Army kasi sila na ang comfort zone ko.” “Umiyak po talaga ako ng umiyak ng nag-sink in na sa akin na iiwan ko na sila. Hindi po naging madali sa akin ang umalis sa isang lugar na itinuring ko ng parang sarili kong pamamahay.”

Grizzled warrior

Gonzaga is arguably one of the fiercest competitors in Philippine volleyball.

She may not be the strongest hitter or the tallest blocker but she plays her heart out game in and game out as if her life is always on the line.

In fact, ranged against the younger and more talented Est Cola squad from Thailand, Gonzaga bravely carried the Lady Troopers on her shoulders, towing the home squad to its first victory over a Thai club for the first time since the Singapore Southeast Asian Games in 1993.

But there’s one thing that sets her apart from the stars of today.

She never turns her back for flag and country.

During the height of leadership crisis in the national federation in 2011, it was Gonzaga who responded the call as she teamed up with Aiza Maizo-Pontillas to banner the country in the beach volleyball competition of the SEA Games in Palembang, Indonesia.

Four years later, Gonzaga was part of the national squad assembled by the Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) to see action in the SEA Games in Singapore.

But another leadership row erupted, prompting the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) to suddenly withdraw its recognition of the PVF and guide the stakeholders of four of the biggest leagues in the country – the UAAP, NCAA, PSL and V-League – to form a new body in Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI).

Supporting her country

At first, nobody wanted to join the LVPI-sponsored team.

Gonzaga, however, bravely rolled the dice and vouched her all-out support to the team that was tasked to put the country back in the international arena of women’s indoor volleyball after a decade of absence.

And to recognize her dedication and willingness to serve the country, she was tapped as team captain of the star-studded squad that has Alyssa Valdez, Dindin Manabat, Jaja Santiago, Aby Marano, Rachel Anne Daquis and Rhea Dimaculangan as cornerstones.

A source, who is a member of Gonzaga’s inner circle, sums it up nicely.

“Jov is a grizzled warrior. She will do everything to serve the country through a sport where she’s perfectly good at – volleyball. So the decision to leave Army for a shot at returning to the SEA Games is really understandable.” “Jov is a grizzled warrior. She will do everything to serve the country through a sport where she’s perfectly good at – volleyball. So the decision to leave Army for a shot at returning to the SEA Games is really understandable.” “In fact, even her friends, teammates and coaches (at) Army are behind her in this decision. They know how badly Jov wants to represent the country in the SEA Games. That’s why seeking their permission was quite easy.”

The source added that they were not shocked with Gonzaga’s decision.

“She’s walking away from the war (Army) to compete in a much bigger battle, which is the SEA Games. That’s how we see it.”

After the SEA Games, Gonzaga campaigned for Foton in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship before suiting up for PSL Manila in the prestigious FIVB Women’s Club World Championship.

Gonzaga is one of the only three Filipinos to campaign in both high-level tournaments that the country both hosted last year. The other two players were Jen Reyes and Jaja Santiago of Foton.

Crossroads

But serving the country always comes with a hefty price.

With the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur drawing near, Army came up with a memorandum that Gonzaga and other Lady Troopers should undergo the Candidate Soldier Course – a grueling eight-month training at Army’s Training and Command Center in Capas, Tarlac.

This development put Gonzaga at the crossroads.

“Naging mahirap po ang sitwasyon kasi mahal ko ang volleyball pero mahal ko din ang Army. Although gusto ko pong pumasok din sa training, alam ko na kailangan ko din i-share ang talent ko sa national team.” “Naging mahirap po ang sitwasyon kasi mahal ko ang volleyball pero mahal ko din ang Army. Although gusto ko pong pumasok din sa training, alam ko na kailangan ko din i-share ang talent ko sa national team.” “Malaki po ang utang na loob ko sa volleyball, sa ganitong paraan lang po ako makakabayad.”

Finally, Gonzaga came up with a decision.

It’s a life-changing decision that entails a lot of changes and great sacrifice.

“Iniyakan ko po talaga ang naging desisyon ko na iwan ang military. Masakit sa akin kasi sila na po ang naging pamilya ko. Pero kailangan kong gawin ito kasi gusto ko po maglaro para sa bansa natin sa SEA Games.” “Iniyakan ko po talaga ang naging desisyon ko na iwan ang military. Masakit sa akin kasi sila na po ang naging pamilya ko. Pero kailangan kong gawin ito kasi gusto ko po maglaro para sa bansa natin sa SEA Games.” “Sakripisyo po talaga. Malaking sakripisyo. Pero kailangan ko harapin. Alam ko kailangan po ako ng bansa.”

Gonzaga is now processing her honorable discharge from the Army. The memorandum is expected to be released anytime, giving her a lot of time to attend to the national team training being managed by head coach Francis Vicente.

In her Instagram account, she posted her old photo in military uniform. The caption perfectly captures what’s in her heart: At least someday, I will be able to say I was proud of what I was.

She looks happy and contended.

But deep inside, her heart is bleeding.

Because saying goodbye to something you truly love is always the hardest.