Generika-Ayala’s lifesavers arrive early

In a bid to finally come up with a fruitful performance, Generika-Ayala flew in its imports to switch its buildup for the 2017 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix to a higher gear.

American Katelyn Driscoll and Croatian Katarina Pilepic formally landed Saturday, armed with the burning desire of leading the Lifesavers to their first crown since ruling the All-Filipino Conference in 2014.

A 6-foot-5 outside spiker from Oregon State University, the 23-year old Driscoll offers a lot of promises after getting tips from former teammate Laura Schaudt, who saw action for Cignal last year before moving over to Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League early this year.

On the other hand, Pilepic, dubbed as “Croatian Sensation” in the United States, is a 6-foot spiker from Novi Vinodolski who saw action for University of Arizona in the Division I of the US NCAA.

This would be Driscoll’s first international assignment and she vowed to hit the ground running to power the Lifesavers to an impressive showing after a forgettable seventh-place finish in the All-Filipino Conference last July.

“I am excited for the opportunity and I really hope to add some value to the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers.”

The Lifesavers officially became the first team to fly in their imports with more than a month left before the Grand Prix fires off in the third week of October.

Although Petron already reached an agreement with libero Yuri Fukuda, there’s nothing concrete at the moment as it remains searching for its second import while other clubs like Cignal, F2 Logistics, Sta. Lucia and Foton are still taking their sweet time before formally releasing the names of their reinforcements.

Driscoll added that they will start training with the team on Monday and she couldn’t wait to buckle down to work and start the title quest for the Lifesavers.

“I expect the girls to be ready to work and go hard after those stronger teams without hesitation.” “I have heard nothing but amazing things about the team, so I’m just ready to get into the gym and see where I can fit into the mix. I hope that we have a lot of grit and perseverance so that we can, hopefully, really compete with the best of the best.”

Hopeful

Generika-Ayala fell short the past few conferences.

Last year, the Lifesavers tapped Trinidad and Tobago national player Darlene Ramdin and Ukrainian Polina Liutikova to carry the fight for them in the Grand Prix.

But they faded against tough competition where American standouts Stephanie Niemer and Warner of Petron and Lindsay Stalzer and Ariel Usher of Foton reigned supreme.

This time, head coach Francis Vicente is hopeful.

“I saw their video and I was impressed.” “Both of them are not just one-dimensional players. They also have defensive skills like blocking and floor defense. It’s good that they flew in early, at least we can start our training and develop our chemistry.”

National team member Gen Casugod is tipped to lead the charge as well as the core of Shaya Adorador, Fiola Ceballos, Patty Jane Orendain, Bia General and Angeli Araneta, Mikaela Lopez and Marian Buitre.

Although Vicente hinted that they are still hunting other free agents who can help them, he stressed that his team is good to go.